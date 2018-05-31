2018 NBA Finals: Is this huge issue being overlooked?

The Cavs are set to face off against the Warriors for the fourth year in a row. Is the NBA getting too predictable?

James and Curry go head-to-head yet again

The NBA Finals begins tomorrow, and for the fourth consecutive year in a row, the Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Golden State Warriors, and while I can't speak for everyone, I know the vast majority of fans are tired of it and believe the NBA has become boring and stale.

Out of all four of the "Big Four" sports leagues (NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL), the NBA has the most boring and predictable playoffs and it isn't even close. Here's a stat: Before 2015, no two teams EVER played in the NBA Finals more than twice in a row, now the Cavs and Warriors will be in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year. Although the Cavaliers struggled to get to the Finals this year, and the Rockets pushed the Warriors to a Game 7, almost everyone predicted before the season began that this would be the Finals matchup and here we are.

The unpredictability of baseball

In the World Series, no team has won consecutive World Series since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000. The most recent team to appear in back to back World Series is the Kansas City Royals, who appeared in the 2014 World Series, where they lost to the San Francisco Giants, then the following year they defeated the New York Mets to win the 2015 World Series. The San Francisco Giants appeared in the 2010,2012, and 2014 World Series, winning all three of them, but they faced different teams in all three of those in the form of the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, and the Royals.

How does the NFL compare?

Next, let's look at the NFL. In the Super Bowl, the Buffalo Bills have the most consecutive appearances at four, but that dates back to 1990-1993. While it feels like the New England Patriots have appeared in the Super Bowl every year, the most consecutive times they have appeared is twice, those years being 2003 and 2004 as well as 2016 and 2017. Although on the AFC side the road usually runs through Foxborough, and the only other quarterback not named Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, or Peyton Manning to reach the Super Bowl being Joe Flacco in 2013, dating back to 2003, it isn't predictable at all and the NFC is usually wide open.

The NHL, too, is far from predictable!

Finally, we have the NHL and the Stanley Cup. I will admit that I don't follow hockey at all, only on social media feeds, but it is arguably the most exciting and unpredictable of the major sports leagues playoffs in the USA at least. With plenty of Game 7's, last-second goals, and upsets, what more can you ask for? Never a dull moment in the NHL!

The last time the Stanley Cup Finals has had a repeat Finals matchup was in 2008 and 2009 when the Detroit Red Wings faced off against the Pittsburg Penguins, with the teams splitting the two matchups. While it isn't uncommon for teams to appear in consecutive finals, it usually isn't the same matchup. Just look at this year's finals as an example, we have the Washington Capitals, who have never won a Stanley Cup and haven't appeared in the Finals since the 1997-98 season, are taking on the Las Vegas Golden Knights, an expansion team in their first year of existence. If that isn't parody and unpredictability I don't know what is.

In conclusion...

While the NBA might arguably be the most popular of the big four sports when it comes to its championship, there is no doubt that it is the most predictable and stagnant of them all as well. I'm not sure what the issue is, or what can fix it, but if you can easily pencil in a league's championship game or series before the season begins, there is a big problem that needs to be addressed.

Do you agree? So what next for the NBA? What can be done to spice things up and restore some variety? Have your say. Leave a comment below.