Listing the 3 biggest contracts Kevin Durant has signed in his NBA career 

One of the greatest scorers the game has ever seen, Kevin Durant has been in scintillating form ever since his return from an Achilles injury two seasons ago. Durant is hoping to bring an NBA championship to the Brooklyn Nets, after having won two of them during his three-year stay with the Golden State Warriors.

KD was drafted in 2007 by the Seattle Supersonics and established himself as one of the all-time greats. The Supersonics establishment relocated to Oklahoma and became the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant and Russell Westbrook formed a formidable duo for OKC.

Durant throughout his career is set to amass more than $500 million through NBA contracts alone when his current deal with the Brooklyn Nets expires in 2026.

Here are the three biggest contracts Kevin Durant has signed in his career.

No. 3: Five years, $88 million (Oklahoma City Thunder, 2010)

Before the start of the 2010-11 season, Kevin Durant signed a five-year extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder worth approximately $88 million. Fresh off of a season averaging 30.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting over 47% from the field, it was no secret the Thunder wanted to sign him to a long-term deal.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Exstension for 5 more years wit the #thunder ....God Is Great, me and my family came a long way...I love yall man forreal, this a blessing! Exstension for 5 more years wit the #thunder....God Is Great, me and my family came a long way...I love yall man forreal, this a blessing!

Having won the scoring title the previous year, expectations were on KD to deliver once again, and he did so. The Slim Reaper averaged 27.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 88% from the free throw line and better than 46% from the field. However, the Thunder lost to the eventual champion Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

No. 2: Four-year, $164 million (Brooklyn Nets, 2019)

After the disappointment of losing to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals, Durant decided it was time for a change and moved from the Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets. Though disappointed at missing out on a three-peat, KD was determined to write a new chapter with a new team, signing a four-year deal worth $164 million.

Despite Durant missing the entirety of his first season with the new team because of the Achilles injury, the Nets understood his value. In the 2020-21 season, KD regained his status as one of the best players in the game.

Although a hamstring injury limited him to just 35 games in an already-shortened season, Durant averaged 26.9 points, 5.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds while shooting better than 53% from the field. Brooklyn's season ended in a seven-game series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, where KD averaged 35.4 points and 10.6 rebounds.

No. 1: Four-year, $198 million extension (Brooklyn Nets, 2021)

Durant declined his current player option for the 2022-23 season and signed a four-year extension with the Nets worth $198 million. The deal takes the 11-time All-Star through to 2026. The Nets were aware of the greatness of their superstar and were keen to sign him to a long-term deal.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

For more on the deal, go to @Boardroom: Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant plans to sign a four-year, $198 million contract extension sometime after he becomes eligible on Saturday, @RichKleiman tells ESPN.For more on the deal, go to @Boardroom: boardroom.tv/kevin-durant-c… Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant plans to sign a four-year, $198 million contract extension sometime after he becomes eligible on Saturday, @RichKleiman tells ESPN.For more on the deal, go to @Boardroom: boardroom.tv/kevin-durant-c…

As mentioned earlier, this deal takes Durant's career earnings to more than half a billion dollars.

The Nets also want to sign fellow superstar James Harden to a similar long-term deal to keep the core of the team intact.

The franchise has yet to win a championship with Durant, but given Brooklyn's 14-6 start, even with Harden struggling early and Kyrie Irving out all season, the Nets are expected to contend for the Eastern Conference title.

