The 3 players most likely to win the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest

Zion Williamson is likely to be involved

Following on from last year's successful event in North Carolina, the 2020 NBA All-Star Event will be held at the United Center in Chicago. As always, the weekend will feature a number of different competitions in the lead up to the headlining All-Star game.

In particular, the Slam Dunk Contest looks set to stand out in Chicago, as it is set to contain one of the best competitor lists in recent history. The contest will follow on from the 2019 contest which saw Hamidou Diallo take home the trophy, having fended off competition from Dennis Smith Jr., Miles Bridges, and John Collins.

The 2020 dunk contest will take place on February 15, and while a lot can change in the next 10 months, here are the early favorites to take home the title.

#3 Hamidou Diallo

Diallo's dunk over Shaq was regarded as the best of the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk-Contest

Going into the 2019 NBA Dunk Contest, few NBA fans had heard of Hamidou Diallo. After all, the 20-year-old rookie was only picked by the OKC Thunder with the 45th overall in the 2018 draft, and Diallo has yet to make much of an impact.

Nevertheless, the shooting guard wasted no time in announcing himself on the national stage as he dominated this year's dunk contest with a perfect first-round score of 100. The alley-oop Diallo slammed down from Russell Westbrook was impressive, however, his incredible dunk over Shaquille O’Neal made national headlines.

Diallo also dunked over rapper Quavo in the Final round, as he became the 12th rookie in history to win the contest. As the most recent winner of the contest, Diallo is likely to defend his crown in Chicago, and based on his performances this year, it is possible that he could win for a second straight year.

