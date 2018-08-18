The 5 Best Brother Combos Playing in the NBA Right Now!

They say basketball runs in the blood in some families. Well, this claim is certainly justified by certain families which have multiple members plying their trade in the NBA today. Read on to find the top 5 brother combos in the NBA today!

5. Brook and Robin Lopez

Both brook and Robin Lopez have enjoyed considerable and successful NBA careers.

Both the Lopez brothers played for Stanford Cardinal before making the plunge to the NBA, where they have enjoyed a consolidated run, ever since.

Brook, who was drafted 10th overall in the 2008 NBA draft, played for most of his career with the Brooklyn Nets. He was a regular in the setup for his first three seasons, playing ALL 82 games, a feat that hardly any other player in the game can claim. While his fourth season was derailed by injuries, Brook returned in hot form and his consistently impressive performances saw him get selected as an All-Star in the 2012-13 season! In fact, Brook Lopez is the all-time leading scorer in Nets franchise history! He has since been traded to the Lakers, and currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. Brook has certainly been an impactful player, not just for the Nets franchise, but for the NBA in general. Brook is also credited with changing the way the Center position is utilized in the NBA! He has taken more three-point attempts than any other center in the league and has evolved his game to better suit the changes that the NBA has undergone. On the offensive end, Brook is a force to be reckoned with and can certainly be a fearsome addition to the offensive lineup of any NBA franchise.

Robin Lopez, in comparison, had a slower start to his NBA career. After starting all games for Stanford in college and breaking the records for most blocks by a freshman in a single season, he played second fiddle to the legendary Shaquille O' Neal in the Phoenix Suns organization. After Shaq departed for the Cavs the following season, Lopez saw increased game-time. He put up a stat line of 8.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1 block per game but was injured towards the end of the season. In the following two seasons, his stat line worsened and he was traded to the New Orleans Hornets eventually. This was the only stimulus that Lopez needed. He produced career highs in nearly every field for himself and started every game of the season! He then went on to record 29 double-doubles in a single season for the Portland Trailblazers, the most in franchise history! After becoming a fan favorite in Portland due to his consistently electrifying performances and engagement with the community, Lopez went on to play for the Knicks and the Bulls as well. While he has been more of a journeyman compared to Robin, his achievements speak for themselves and are a testimony to the fact that he has enjoyed no less impactful a tenure in the NBA than his brother has.

Their pairing would definitely be ranked higher on this list if not for a disparate contribution ratio. However, together, the Lopez twins have undeniably made their mark on the history of the NBA and have enjoyed prolonged, successful careers on the court.

