Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The 5 Best NBA teams from the 2010s

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
81   //    01 Aug 2018, 21:36 IST

This decade has ushered in a rise of superteams. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh announced their decision to join forces on the 4th of July, 2010, and changed the NBA's landscape. It is up for debate whether the league changed for better or worse, but this move certainly paved the way for players in the league to be more willing to go to teams other than the ones that drafted them when they became free agents - Kevin Durant's move in 2016 would never have been possible if this All-Star, All-NBA trio hadn't decided to team up to win championships.

Although the Heat were made to eat humble pie and LeBron's 'Not two, not three....' statement has been the butt of countless jokes on the Internet ever since their loss in 2011, they did manage to put a phenomenal team together and deservedly won championships in the years after that.

Let's take a look at where that team ranks among the best of this decade:

#5 Dallas Mavericks, 2010-11

Dallas Mavericks v Miami Heat - Game Six
Dallas Mavericks v Miami Heat - Game Six

Starting lineup - Jason Kidd, DeShawn Stevenson, Shawn Marion, Dirk Nowitzki, Tyson Chandler

Bench - Jason Terry, JJ Barea, Ian Mahinmi, Brian Cardinal, Peja Stojakovic, Brendan Haywood, Corey Brewer,

It was a playoff run fueled mainly by the greatest European player of all time in Dirk, but all the players in the Mavs' starting lineup had a really crucial role in ensuring their first and only NBA championship victory thus far. Everyone on that lineup was a player capable of affecting the game on both ends of the floor, and they also had microwave scorers in the form of Jason Terry, JJ Barea, Corey Brewer and Peja Stojakovic who could push them ahead of opposing teams' benches.

Their run started with a 4-2 series victory over the sixth-seeded Blazers team - one that had the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Miller and Brandon Roy. They then announced themselves as Western Conference favourites with a resounding sweep of the 2-time defending champions, the Los Angeles Lakers.

The run continued with a 4-1 victory over the young and emerging Oklahoma City Thunder in the Conference Finals, and this set them up for a 2006 Finals rematch with Miami. Unlike that occasion, however, the Heat came into this series as heavy favourites, with the likes of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in their lineup.

The Heat succeeded in taking a 2-1 lead in the series, but despite being down by 17 points in Game 2 and 15 points in Game 4, the Mavericks showed doggedness and a will to win that bested the superior talents from South Beach. Dirk played Game 4 with a flu that had taken his body temperature up to 102 degrees, but he held on gamely to guide the Mavs to a W.

Games 5 & 6 were remarkable, as the likes of JJ Barea and Jason Terry put LeBron James, the 2-time MVP, out of the spotlight and nailed series-clinching shots. The title won by the Mavericks in 2011 is more valuable than any of the titles won by superteams ever since in the eyes of Charles Barkley, and I can kinda see his point on this topic. This Mavs team would not be beaten by anyone because of their sheer drive to win it all beyond all the odds.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Playoffs Dallas Mavericks Golden State Warriors LeBron James Stephen Curry
Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
5 reasons why super teams ruin the integrity of the NBA
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
10 Best 3-Point Shooters in NBA Playoffs History
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs: 5 Best All-Round Postseason Games of LeBron...
RELATED STORY
5 ways the Cleveland Cavaliers scripted the most...
RELATED STORY
Top five players of the 2013 NBA Playoffs
RELATED STORY
NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors blowing out the Rockets by...
RELATED STORY
Are the Golden State Warriors really a Dynasty?
RELATED STORY
Top 10 biggest upsets in NBA history
RELATED STORY
West Conf. Finals - Game 6: Houston Rockets 86-115 Golden...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us