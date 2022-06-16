The Andrew Wiggins tale: How Minnesota Timberwolves' loss became a massive gain for Dubs 

Andrew Wiggins could very easily be on vacation right now or sitting at home.

Instead, the Golden State Warriors forward looks at home, as he’s a win away from his first NBA Title.

Andrew Wiggins could still be in Minnesota or on another NBA team, including Philadelphia, where he could have been a 76er, multiple times. Last summer and earlier this season, the Sixers attempted to trade for Wiggins as part of a package that would have included Ben Simmons. The Warriors said no.

Coming out of Kansas in 2014, the Sixers tried to trade up with Cleveland to land Wiggins first overall. The Cavs said no.

The Cleveland Cavaliers made Andrew Wiggins the number one overall pick in 2014, but sent him packing months later to Minnesota in a deal that teamed up Kevin Love with LeBron James in Cleveland.

2022 NBA Finals - Game Five

He was just the second No. 1 overall draft pick to be traded without playing a game for the team that drafted him since 1976.

Andrew Wiggins' NBA playing career started in Minnesota, where he won rookie of the year, but he eventually struggled to live up to the hype of a first overall pick. He had a tough time putting a struggling Timberwolves team on his back, that has never won a NBA championship and who has made the playoffs only twice since 2004.

Wiggins showed flashes of greatness but he wasn’t consistent enough on both ends of the floor.

His work ethic has been questioned, but those who know him and those who have played him have said that notion is misleading and just not the case. Multiple teammates Andrew Wiggins has had in both Minnesota and with Golden State, have witnessed a strong work ethic first hand.

After part of six seasons in Minnesota, Wiggins was traded to Golden State in a deal that nearly fell apart in 2020 and was eventually agreed upon and finalized at the NBA trade deadline that February.

Among his new teammates who were excited to play with him was two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

“He's embraced the challenge of consistency and what he's capable of doing on both ends of the floor. The fact that there's an opportunity for him to do what he's doing because of the way that we play and because of the way that we've embraced him from day one. Try to paint a picture of what his skill set can do for us to reach the highest level.”

Curry said of Wiggins.

“Bottom line is he's just having fun playing basketball. That's the biggest thing. Everything he's been through in his career. All the talk about him as the No. 1 guy, No. 2 guy, No. 1 pick, all that type of stuff, I'm sure he's enjoying this more than anything else he's experienced in this league. That's kind of what it's all about.”

In San Francisco, Wiggins didn’t have to be the face of the franchise with all of the pressure on his shoulders to lead a franchise to the promised land. He could relax a little and learn from some of the best players in the NBA and one of the winningest coaches in Steve Kerr, who believes Andrew Wiggins is a winner.

“I mean, before I even got here, they have been great. You know, things that worked for them. And I feel like I'm pretty easygoing, so I just came in here and hoop. I'm playing basketball, and I'm playing hard, and I feel like people respect that. And I'm just trying to win. At the end of the day, no matter what it takes or whatever they need from me, I'm here to help them win.”

Wiggins said.

“I feel like being here, it's a winning culture. They have won before, and they have dominated the NBA. When I got here, they put you in position to succeed. They always bring out the best in you. They want the best for you. You know, supportive. So, it's been good.”

Wiggins worked on his game and in the gym. He added muscle to feel stronger and faster. He looked noticeably different physically, and his play on the court improved too as behind the scenes dedication elevated his game. He takes care of his body by eating healthy and getting enough sleep. His mentality has conditioned his body for moments like these.

Two-plus years later, the Wiggins trade is not only paying off for him but for the Golden State Warriors, who are a win away from beating the Boston Celtics for the NBA championship.

And Andrew Wiggins is well aware of that -

“It's something I dreamt about for sure, being in the league, and this is the ultimate stage. It doesn't get bigger than this. I was out there being aggressive. It was a good game.”

Wiggins became an All-Star for the first time this season with the Warriors, and he has had his hand in, not only their wins in the finals, but all playoff long. He’s a big reason why they are here and to say he’s been a good fit is an understatement.

The Warriors did not miss a beat with Klay Thompson out to start the regular season recovering. Wiggins improved his defense and his shooting, as he finished with a single-season career high in 3-point field goal percentage, 3-pointers made and attempted.

Dieter Kurtenbach @dieter The Minnesota Timberwolves are god's gift to the Warriors.



They:



• Passed on Steph Curry twice in the NBA Draft

• Couldn't finalize a Klay Thompson-Kevin Love deal

• Traded GSW Andrew Wiggins AND a first-round pick The Minnesota Timberwolves are god's gift to the Warriors. They:• Passed on Steph Curry twice in the NBA Draft• Couldn't finalize a Klay Thompson-Kevin Love deal• Traded GSW Andrew Wiggins AND a first-round pick

Now, in the playoffs, Wiggins has taken the next step, scoring in double figures in 19 games.

In game 3 of the Conference Finals vs Dallas, the 27 year old had a playoff career high 27 points and 11 rebounds, which at the time tied his playoff career high. He also set new playoff career highs in field goals made and attempted.

Wiggins has been mindful of what the Warriors have done for him as well -

“Man, there are just a lot of great people here. Great people here that challenge you. They hold you accountable. The support system, everyone on this team, this organization, they support you and they want to see you do good, and they put you in a position to do good.”

Andrew Wiggins was touted to be the next big thing we joined Kansas Jayhawks

2022 NBA Finals - Game Five

Wiggins has been more than good in the Finals, he’s been great and playing to that star potential so many predicted coming out to Kansas.

Wiggins had 17 points and a game-high and career-high 16 rebounds in Game 4. The last Warriors player with those numbers in a Finals game was Nate Thurmond, with 17 points and 28 rebounds on April 23, 1967 at Philadelphia.

While Stephen Curry struggled to hit a single three in game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics, Wiggins rose to the occasion.

Wiggins scored a playoff career-high 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds with zero turnovers to help the Warriors take a 3-2 series lead in the NBA Finals. Those numbers led the Warriors, a feat he had not accomplished at any other point in the playoffs or regular season this year. Wiggins recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the first time in his playoff career. During the regular season, he's done it once in his career.

Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe Never forget, in the biggest game of the season, Andrew Wiggins showed up. Never forget, in the biggest game of the season, Andrew Wiggins showed up.

Ironically, his game 5 heroics came 36 years after his father Mitchell Wiggins’ clutch Game 5 performance for Houston in the NBA Finals as well.

“Big boy basketball,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said multiple times of Wiggins' performance in game 5 against Boston -

“That trust has been building for two and a half years now since he got here. A lot of people looked at that trade like, oh, that's another piece they can move. We looked at the trade from the very beginning like that is a guy who can fit next to a healthy group absolutely well."

"When he first came here, and I'll never forget, it was when Thibs [Tom Thibodeau] wasn't with the Knicks, and Thibs was like, you're going to love him. He competes. He defends. And he was telling us Jimmy loved him. And we all know how Jimmy Butler is. If you have any softness to you, Jimmy don't like you. That's how Jimmy is cut. He's continued to show that. He's continued to get better."

"He's taken on every challenge that we have thrown in front of him. And that's been huge. And we need him to do that for one more win.”

Through five games in the 2022 NBA Finals, he leads the Warriors in minutes per game, rebounding and second in scoring, not bad on a team with Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Wiggins is averaging 16.4 points and 7.6 rebounds, the second-highest on the team, per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and 18.4 points and a team-high 9.4 rebounds per game in the 2022 NBA Finals.

“He's just been fantastic, not just in this series but throughout the playoffs.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said of Wiggins.

"He's definitely confident. He's definitely enjoying the playoffs. He loves the challenge. He loves the competition. And he's found such a crucial role on our team, and I think that empowers him. He knows how much we need him, so he's been fantastic.”

After their game five win, the Warriors showed their love and support for Wiggins in the Golden State locker room.

“Just everyone showing love and support and everyone is happy. We're one win away from winning a championship. Everyone's excited.”

Wiggins said about his teammates.

Among those showing his support was Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown, who came up to Wiggins after the game and shared an emotional moment as he whispered some choice words into his ear.

“He was excited for me. That's all it was. We are all excited. Like I said, we're one win away from winning the championship. The emotions have been high, and he's been one of the people that push me and challenge me every game. Every day he challenges me to be better.”

Wiggins said of Brown’s comments.

Brown has been among Wiggins' biggest supporters and believers, and has also shown him some tough love along the way to prepare him for this moment.

Wiggins' days in Minnesota now seem like ancient history, especially if Golden State can make history in game 6 or game 7. In case you’re wondering, the Timberwolves and their fans are the furthest thing from his mind right now.

“Shoot, I don't know. I mean, there's some fans that like me and probably some fans that don't. I'm not too sure. But I still wish them all the best. They had a hell of a season, and a lot of good, young talent.”

Wiggins said with class about the Minnesota organization and their fan base.

He continued -

“They are going to have a lot of good years ahead of them.”

As far as Wiggins' future, he is on the verge of his first title, but he could be in line for MVP of the Finals.

“We knew we needed his athleticism and defense and his versatility. We had no idea that he would make this kind of contribution. But I think it's a reminder that for every -- almost every player in the NBA, circumstances are everything. You kind of need to find the right place, the right teammates, that kind of stuff. Wiggs has been a great fit.”

Kerr said of Wiggins.

Some believe it’s one of the greatest trades Golden State has ever pulled off. Yeah, ever.

While he has never played with the Philadelphia 76ers, he did play with Sixers star and MVP candidate Joel Embiid in college at Kansas.

Not only is Wiggins having an impact on the Warriors right now, but he made a big impact on Embiid’s career years before it even started.

“I’m always thankful of [Wiggins] because going into college he had so much hype.”

Embiid said earlier this season on JJ Reddick’s podcast.

“They were like, ‘He’s the next LeBron.’ I kinda used that to my advantage because we had so much scouts, every single day, come in to watch our practices. They were watching us and one day they were like, ‘Who’s that guy?'"

Embiid is thankful for Wiggins, and Warriors nation will be thankful for Wiggins too if he can lead them to another championship.

Wiggins' impact could lead to another massive contract and raise.

Next season Wiggins is heading into the final year of the five-year, $147.7M contract he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The question then becomes can the Warriors afford Wiggins as he would be extremely coveted again just like he was coming out of high school in Canada and college in Kansas.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far