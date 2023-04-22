The Basketball Hall of Fame should welcome Shawn Marion 

Every NBA fan knows a once-in-a-generation type of player. The Larry Birds, the Magic Johnsons, the Michael Jordans, the Kobe Bryants, the Lebron Jameses, etc. But if you call yourself a die-hard fan, you cannot forget the types of players that earn three or four All-Star appearances. Players who might not have been the greatest of their era, but they certainly were underrated.

Arguably one of those underrated players was Shawn Marion. The former UNLV alum was a massive difference-maker during his 16-year career. That is why he became an All-Star player and an NBA champion.

Here is why he belongs in the Basketball Hall of Fame:

Stability and consistency

According to Basketball Reference, Marion averaged over 15.0 points per game over his career. He also averaged less than 10.0 points per game in just one season, which was his final season in 2014-15. Aside from scoring, Marion was a great rebounder for a 6'7" player. His mark of 10,101 career rebounds ranks better than the likes of Hall of Famers Bob Lanier, Vlade Divac, and Larry Bird.

On December 8th, 2012, Marion eclipsed 16,000 career points. He joined Hakeem Olajuwon, Karl Malone, and Kevin Garnett as the only players with over 16,000 points, 9,000 rebounds, 1,500 steals, and 1,000 blocks. Those are some of the greatest players in NBA history.

His career portfolio backs up his statistics

The legendary Suns player was one of the best players in the league during his time in Phoenix from 1999 to 2008. During his nine seasons with the Suns, he was voted to the NBA's All-Rookie Team in 2000, made four All-Star games and earned two All-NBA nods. Marion also earned two medals as a member of Team USA, gold in 2001 at the Goodwill Games and bronze in 2004 at the Olympics in Athens.

Perhaps the best part of Marion's career was when he won his one and only NBA ring in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks. Winning a ring is a key feather in a potential Hall of Fame cap for any athlete, especially in the NBA.

After Marion retired in 2015, he could call himself an All-Star, an All-NBA performer, a champion, and an Olympian. Only the all-time greats can claim those kinds of titles in basketball.

Shawn Marion has been retired for seven years now and should be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. His statistics say so, his awards case says so and his NBA ring says so. It is time to give a legend a proper NBA send-off.

