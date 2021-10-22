The Ben Simmons saga: 5 NBA teams in the East who can take advantage of the situation at Philadelphia 76ers

As the Ben Simmons saga gets crazier and crazier by the day, some teams in the Eastern Conference will be a little happier about the situation. Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers sat on top of the Eastern Conference led by their two All-Stars, All-NBA, and All-Defense players in Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Over the last four seasons, Simmons has been one of the driving forces on the 76ers roster, leading to multiple playoff runs. His defense and playmaking ability is what has made him a star in the NBA, but his shooting is what has let him down. Last season in the playoffs, he passed on multiple layups, which he was then criticized for.

Those passed-up layups have led us to this moment. Ben Simmons has requested a trade and has already been suspended for one game by the 76ers. Simmons missing playing time or being traded altogether could harm the 76ers but positively affect Eastern Conference rivals.

With that said, here are five teams in the Eastern Conference that can capitalize on the situation in the Sixers' camp.

#5 Ben Simmons saga effect on the Brooklyn Nets season

The Brooklyn Nets are doing everything they can to win an NBA Finals this season, and the Simmons saga helps them out in multiple ways.

First, the 76ers with Simmons is a clear contender, despite the playoff struggles. Simmons is still an excellent player, and when he is right, the 76ers have the best record in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers could push the Nets down the standings, possibly making it, so they don’t have a home game in the second round of the playoffs.

Second, if the Nets meet the 76ers in the playoffs with Simmons, the Nets could struggle with the 76ers size for a seven-game series. The Nets do not want to battle it out in the trenches with you. They more so want to dazzle you with effortless efficiency. The Milwaukee Bucks could muddy up the series against the Nets last season, leading to a Bucks series win.

Finally, every day that passes that has the media eye on the 76ers and Simmons is when the Nets and All-Star Kyrie Irving COVID-19 situation comes up. The Nets team has been vocal about the Irving situation not being a distraction, but it is a lot harder when it is discussed every day in the mainstream media. At least with the Simmons news breaking every so often, it relieves Nets players from hearing about Irving.

#4 Ben Simmons saga effect on the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls had a massive offseason, bringing in three new critical pieces in Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso. That is already paired with their two All-Stars on Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Having playoff success is a necessity for the team this season.

Zach LaVine has yet to sign a contract extension with the Bulls, and after this season, if he doesn’t, he will become an unrestricted free agent. The Bulls cannot let that happen as LaVine has become one of the better scorers in the NBA. On top of that, the Bulls just spent a lot of money on players who should help the team win.

The saga with the 76ers and Simmons might not open a playoff spot, but it does make a former championship contender weaker. The Bulls should be able to make it into the playoffs this season, and if they have to face off against the 76ers, they have the talent to beat them.

