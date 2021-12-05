“The best dunk Khris has ever made was on Jimmy Butler” - Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about Khris Middleton’s best dunks, ask teammates to Google the dunk on Jimmy Butler

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the high-flyer on the Milwaukee Bucks roster because of his ability to attempt dunks and put opposing players on posters. But there was a point in time when Khris Middleton also attacked the rim with ferocity.

Middleton has evolved into more of a mid-range shooter and is the Bucks' go-to player to execute in the clutch. Nonetheless, Giannis Antetokounmpo, during a pregame workout, was letting the newbies know how lethal Middleton could be at attacking the rim.

In a video released by the Bucks' official Twitter page, Giannis Antetokounmpo said:

"The best dunk Khris has ever made was on Jimmy Butler. Yeah, that's crazy go google it. It was like six years ago."

According to CBS Sports, Middleton said it was payback for Jimmy Butler denying him in the playoffs the previous season.

"He's a great player. In the back of my mind, he got me two times last year just blocking my shot, so I knew I had to go strong (for the dunk).

"When somebody embarrasses you like that in the playoffs, you're going to remember it, especially when you've got your parents, your friends talking about it."

The dunk took place on October 7, 2015, where Middleton stole the ball from Butler, and in an attempt to stop the transition bucket, he got posterized. Although it did not count for much as it was a preseason game, Giannis Antetokounmpo liked the aggression that was on display by Khris.

Butler was, of course, not happy with the dunk. We all know how competitive athletes can be, which resulted in a retaliation poster by Jimmy on Middleton a few years later.

How has Giannis Antetokounmpo performed this season?

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen practicing his shots with the team ahead of their last game against the Miami Heat, but he was unavailable to play. Even without the Greek Freak, the Bucks made quick work of the Heat, who were missing Butler and Bam Adebayo.

The rivalry between the Bucks and the Heat has continued to heat up in recent years. In 2020, the Heat sent home the Bucks in the playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals. Last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to sweep the Heat in the first round and went on to win the championship.

So far, Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed only three games this season and is currently listed as "out" on the team's injury report due to a calf injury. Regardless, he is averaging 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP is also one of the top contenders for MVP this season. Although the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant are the favorites right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo has a good chance of winning the award if he maintains his productivity on both ends of the floor for the Bucks.

