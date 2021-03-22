The best NBA player in each height category

The NBA has seen some phenomenal superstars match up against each other despite the difference in their sizes. That's what makes these players the best in the business, as they can adapt to various in-game situations and opposition with ease.

Over the years, the NBA has seen players of all shapes and sizes dominate the game. From 6' Chris Paul to 7' 5" Tacko Fall, the NBA has seen players of various heights making their mark in the league.

All successful players in the NBA have able to use their sizes to their advantage and figure out the best way to get an edge over their opponents.

Who are the NBA's best players in various height categories from 6' 1" to 7'?

In this article, we'll take a look at the top players in 12 different height categories, from 6' 1" to 7'.

The assessment will be based on their performances over the last few years, and of course, their form this season as well. So without any further ado, let's proceed.

6' 1" - Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell

Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell are two of the most exciting young prospects in the league right now.

They are regarded as the stars of the future due to their consistent performances during their short careers. The two All-Stars are a treat to watch when they play from the point position for their respective sides. They are also the leaders on their teams, despite aged below 25.

Trae Young was the fifth pick overall from the 2018 NBA draft class and is currently playing his third season in the league. He had a breakout 2019-20 campaign, averaging 29.6 points, 9.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in his sophomore year in the NBA.

Since then, the 22-year-old has established himself as one of the best in his position.

Trae Young in March:



23.6 PPG

8.9 APG

46% FG

40% 3PT

83% FT



Hawks 7-0 pic.twitter.com/IQNXj8pQ3o — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell was the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft class and has continued to improve his game ever since he made his debut in the competition.

His scoring, assisting and rebounding averages have only increased year after year. Mitchell hasn't averaged below 20 points per game in any of the campaigns he has played so far. His career averages are 23 points, 4.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

6' 2" - Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard (left) and Kyrie Irving (right)

Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard have been two of the best point guards in the NBA in the last few years.

Irving and Lillard are arguably at par in terms of their quality and talent. It always come down to which player an individual would favor out of the two if one is to be picked.

Both players are very hardworking and have MVP potential in the. While Kyrie Irving has been recognized for his excellent abilities as a player, Damian Lillard continues to get overlooked by many and is highly underrated.

Games with 50+ points and 10+ assists in the last 2 seasons:



3 — Damian Lillard

1 — Rest of NBA combined pic.twitter.com/URkytUd7Ku — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 17, 2021

However, the two superstars continue to entertain and are having career-best seasons this campaign. Irving is averaging a career-best of 28.1 points per game, while Lillard is tallying a whopping 30.6 points per game (career-best) and is second in the list of scorers in the league this season.

6' 3" - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is arguably one of the best players the league has seen in the last decade.

He has managed to win three NBA championships during this period and was instrumental in helping the Golden State Warriors reach the Finals in five consecutive years. Curry was the NBA MVP twice (2015, 2016), despite the likes of Kevin Durant and LeBron James being in their prime during this period.

Stephen Curry is widely regarded as the best shooter the NBA has ever seen. His impeccable shooting range from beyond the arc and excellent ball-handling skills have been his best traits. Currently, playing his 13th NBA season, Curry is averaging 29 points, 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Notable mentions: Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, and Jamal Murray.

6' 4" - Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo was the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He was sailing at one point in his career, winning the 2018 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award along with being named in the NBA's All-Defensive first team.

He made his NBA All-Star debut in the 2018-19 campaign, but an unfortunate injury in the next season saw his career go in a downward spiral.

However, the 28-year-old is still a threat as a scorer. If he manages to stay fit, he could be one of the best players in the league for years to come. Despite the Houston Rockets' struggles this season, Oladipo is averaging 20.8 points per game.

Notable mention: D'Angelo Russell.

6' 5" - James Harden

James Harden

James Harden, being named as the best player in his height category, isn't really much of a surprise.

The 2018 NBA MVP has been one of the top ten players in the league for a lot of years and has continued to perform at a top level this campaign too. He was known to be a lethal scorer and ball-handler in recent years but has now shown this season that he can be much more than.

Harden is doing it all for the Brooklyn Nets this campaign as he looks determined to win his first NBA championship. 'The Beard' is averaging 25.4 points, 11.4 assists (career-high) and 8.9 rebounds (career-high) per game for the Nets this season.

Notable mentions: Devin Booker, Zach LaVine.

6' 6" - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown (#7 ) of the Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown is having a breakout season for the Boston Celtics this year. He also made his All-Star game debut earlier this month and has now established himself as one of the C's leading players alongside Jayson Tatum.

Standing at 6' 6", Brown has been able to use his height to his advantage over other guards who are relatively shorter than him. He is averaging a career-best 24.4 points and 3.9 assists per game this season.

Notable mentions: DeMar DeRozan, Draymond Green, LaMelo Ball.

6' 7" - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is regarded as one of the best two-way players in the league at the moment.

The two-time NBA Champion is having yet another stellar season as he aims to lead the LA Clippers to their first championship. Leonard is averaging 26 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this campaign while shooting at 51.1% from the field.

Standing at 6' 7", Leonard isn't one of the tallest players in the league. But his huge wingspan is something that has helped him be efficient against players who have size on their side.

Notable mentions: Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Zion Williamson.

6' 8" - Paul George

Paul George

Paul George is one of the unique backcourt players in the NBA. He is decent on the ball and can shoot as well while standing at 6 '8". That gives him an upper-hand to shoot hotly-contested shots over his counterparts and makes him a lethal defender as well.

In his stint with the LA Clippers, PG13 has gone through rough patches multiple times. But on his day, he has managed to show his full potential with ease. George is averaging 23 points, a career-high 5.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game this season.

Notable mentions: Jayson Tatum, Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram.

6' 9" - LeBron James

LeBron James

LeBron James is considered the best player in the NBA by many and rightly so.

The four-time league MVP and world champion is in his 18th NBA season but has shown no signs of slowing down. He is once again leading the charge for the LA Lakers, helping his team win a second NBA championship in succession.

He is one of the few players who has tremendous pace, strength and athleticism despite standing at 6' 9". James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game this season.

Notable mentions: Bam Adebayo, Pascal Siakam.

6' 10" - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is one of the rare lanky players who can control the ball like a point guard and also shoot from anywhere on the court.

He is right up there as one of the best players the NBA has ever seen and has continued to prove that in his comeback season this year.

Durant is averaging 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists this campaign, which is remarkable considering he didn't step on the court in the entirety of the last season.

Notable mentions: Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond.

6' 11" - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the best, if not the best, players in the league in the last three years.

During this period, the 'Greek Freak' has won the NBA MVP award twice while also claiming the Defensive Player of the Year Award last season. His achievements at the age of 26 are just outrageous as he continues to aim for bigger rewards as he approaches his prime.

This season, he is averaging 29 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists to go with 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

Notable mentions: Nikola Jokic, Ben Simmons.

7' 0" - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid (#21) of the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid has been a force to reckon with this season and has worked tremendously towards improving his game.

His performances have led the Philadelphia 76ers to the top of the East standings, making them one of the strongest title-contending teams this season.

Joel Embiid, now regarded as an MVP caliber player, was leading the Kia NBA MVP ladder this ongoing campaign before a recent injury ruled him out of action for a while. Nevertheless, he is averaging a career-best 29.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season.