“The best teams, the best players, the biggest names, he’s like ‘BRING IT ON’!!!” - Vince Carter praises Ja Morant’s fearlessness, says he always rises to the big occasions

NBA players this season have shown their grit, talent and showmanship. One such player who stands out is Ja Morant. He has by far been the most exciting player to watch.

To that end, the third-year player was announced Thursday night as an All-Star Game starter. The ASG will take place Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

So not only did Morant make his first All-Star team, he punctuated the honor by earning a coveted starting spot. That achievement confirms his fast rise and consistent outstanding performances.

Speaking before the announcement about his potential to be an All-Star, Morant bore it all, saying he deserves nothing less:

"I deserve this. I earned this. I worked for this. This is the way I wanted it. I didn't want to be no alternate. I don't want to be a spot-filler."

On ESPN's "NBA Today," Vince Carter, a former Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard, had nothing but praise for the youngster. Applauding his fearlessness and ability to deliver when needed, Carter said Ja Morant deserves to be placed on the big stage for the world to see.

"Not only does he put his athleticism on display night in and night out and strikes fear in defenders when he's coming down the paint, but he oozes confidence," Carter said. "He's fearless, and he rises to the occasion and he's all for the moment.

"The best teams, the best players, the biggest names, he's like, 'Bring it on, I'm supposed to be right here with you.' Put that man on the big stage."

Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to victory over the San Antonio Spurs with his 41-point performance

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 21 in Denver, Colorado.

The Memphis Grizzlies went on the road for their 50th game of the season against the San Antonio Spurs. The game saw the Grizzlies secure their 33rd win. In third place in the Western Conference, they look forward to toppling the Golden State Warriors' second-place position.

The Grizzlies took the lead in the first quarter by nine points but had the lead reduced to three by halftime. They extended their lead in the third quarter by five points and were held to a draw in the fourth quarter, winning by an eight-point margin.

Ja Morant was on display yet again as he recorded a season-best of 41 points, matching his tally against the LA Lakers on Dec. 29. He made 15 out of 28 shots, while recording a 60% accuracy from beyond the arc and 80% from the free-throw line. He also added three rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

