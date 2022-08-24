“Brooklyn have resembled more of a reality show than a basketball team, the Nets have led the NBA in drama” - NBA analyst believes the Brooklyn Nets have been the greatest team that never was

Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have had several ups and downs in the past few years. Last season, however, it was mostly downs. Kyrie Irving's anti-vaccine stance caused him to miss more than 50 games, and Kevin Durant could not carry the team alone. Alex Schiffer, who covers the Brooklyn Nets for The Athletic, believes that the team has resembled a reality show in the past few years.

"The past three seasons in Brooklyn have resembled more of a reality show than a basketball team. The Nets have led the NBA in drama and headlines the past three years," Schiffer wrote.

The Nets were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics, which put an end to a catastrophic season. On a positive note, things appear to be looking up in Brooklyn. Durant has agreed to stay with the Nets, and Irving has opted into the final year of his contract.

Brooklyn Nets could compete for NBA title next year

As soon as Kevin Durant agreed to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, their chances of winning it all skyrocketed. Durant will turn 34 before the new season starts, yet he's still arguably the best offensive player in the league.

Kyrie Irving may be controversial, but his basketball skills have never been questioned. He is one of the most skilled guards in the league, and he knows what it takes to win it all.

The Brooklyn Nets should also get Ben Simmons back, who missed the entire season. They also added T.J. Warren and Royce O'Neale over the summer.

It's also important to note that Joe Harris only appeared in 14 games last season. Harris, who is expected to return next season, is one of the league's best shooters. He has converted 44.2% of 3-point shots during his six-year tenure with the Nets.

The Nets formed their super team to win a championship. Anything short of that will be considered a failure.

The drama in Brooklyn may be over for now, but Irving is still on an expiring contract. Irving's decision could be a blessing since the point guard hasn't been reliable. However, the Nets' championship window may close if he leaves the team.

Despite their failures last season, the Nets are still one of the best teams in the league. It will be interesting to see how they mesh on the floor and how far they can go in the playoffs.

Edited by Chad Marriott