"The Bucks, sneaky, are once again I think a favorite to win the championship next year” - Brian Scalabrine impressed with Milwaukee Bucks’ offseason moves 

NBA analyst Brian Scalabrine is a fan of the Milwaukee Bucks' offseason moves. He believes the Bucks will be the championship favorites this year. Milwaukee retained players like Bobby Portis, Jevon Carter and Wesley Matthews while adding Joe Ingles to their roster.

Here's what Scalabrine said regarding the Bucks roster composition (via Sirus XM NBA Radio):

"The Bucks did great, they got Joe Ingles, they still have Connaughton, they got Bobby Portis. The Bucks, sneaky, are once again I think a favorite to win the championship next year."

The Milwaukee Bucks have been spot on with their roster additions in recent years. The blockbuster trade to acquire Jrue Holiday from the Pelicans was the first of many improvements that led to their championship contention. They later added veteran PJ Tucker, who proved to be a vital cog in their 2020 championship run.

After Tucker's departure, the Bucks added Grayson Allen last season. Meanwhile, they brought back Wesley Matthews and signed impact players like Serge Ibaka, Jevon Carter and DeAndre Bembry.

The Milwaukee Bucks continued to improve their rost by adding Joe Ingles this offseason. He will provide them with solid depth in the wings. His size and shooting make him a great fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

StatMuse @statmuse Joe Ingles is heading to Milwaukee:



8.6 PPG

3.2 RPG

3.8 APG

40.8 3P%



Top 15 in 3P% among active players. Joe Ingles is heading to Milwaukee: 8.6 PPG3.2 RPG3.8 APG40.8 3P%Top 15 in 3P% among active players. https://t.co/3OL8GFfDOV

Milwaukee Bucks will be keen to regain their title

The Bucks failed to retain their title last season. The Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in round two. Milwaukee pushed the Celtics to seven games, despite Khris Middleton's absence.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

“I wanted to - but working w/ our training staff & talking to the doctors they said it was just too high of a risk to go back out there so soon.”

Below he says there were no setbacks though: #Bucks all-star Khris Middleton said he was never going to be able to play Games 6 & 7.“I wanted to - but working w/ our training staff & talking to the doctors they said it was just too high of a risk to go back out there so soon.”Below he says there were no setbacks though: #Bucks all-star Khris Middleton said he was never going to be able to play Games 6 & 7. “I wanted to - but working w/ our training staff & talking to the doctors they said it was just too high of a risk to go back out there so soon.”Below he says there were no setbacks though: https://t.co/xNPHaI6iPp

His presence could've helped the Bucks advance to their second NBA Finals appearance in a row. The Bucks will be hoping to return to the grandest stage again after last year's disappointment.

Their roster seems as lethal as ever, and they will be among the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo has played at an MVP-caliber level four years in a row. Jrue Holiday has comfortably slotted into the role of third star player.

All-Star forward Khris Middleton has had a longer offseason this time and will be hoping to make a difference for Milwaukee again. Very few teams have been able to retain their core players year after year, so the Bucks should look to capitalize on their window to win another title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far