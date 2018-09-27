Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The Butler did it

Andrew Sneddon
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
27 Sep 2018

Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four
Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four

What in the world is going on in Jimmy Butler's head?

After forcing a trade from the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves, he is now forcing his way out of Minneapolis after only 1 year.

His desired trade destinations are all teams with losing records - the Clippers, Nets and Knicks. Losing records, but also the most cap space available for a maximum contract in 2019/2020.

I must admit, I am a Chicago Bulls fan through and through and was upset when Jimmy was traded away. Jimmy was the bright spot on a Bulls roster over the last few years when there were few bright spots. A hardworking kid who went from a 30th pick known for his defense to one of the top 5 two-way players in the league. I was a fan of Jimmy's from the start. He developed an offensive game and seemed to give 110% every night on defense.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Chicago Bulls
Minnesota Timberwolves v Chicago Bulls

But recent events with the Timberwolves have tarnished his image in my mind. Showing a lack of maturity and a lack of leadership, he is preferring to opt for the money and a losing team where he can be the "face of the franchise" rather than lead an up and coming team with great youth and experienced heads to the playoffs for the second year in a row.

From calling out of younger players' effort to the rumours of sleeping with Karl Anthony-Towns' girlfriend. This after sitting out the All-Star game in February to "rest". The calling out of younger players was an issue in his last year in Chicago that ended in a players-only meeting with the team.

The latest is that Miami is a top destination on Jimmy's radar now. That in itself may pose a problem after the Instagram "spat" between Jimmy and Dwyane Wade earlier this year when Jimmy posted an enthusiastic comment on a photo of Gabrielle Union in a crop top bikini.

Minnesota may feel robbed in what they gave up (Markkanen, Dunn and LaVine) on what amounts to a one year rental for Jimmy, but I think that given the locker room cancer he is becoming, the bigger loss would be keeping him.

Andrew Sneddon
CONTRIBUTOR
