The case for and against Boston Celtics trading Anfernee Simons before 2025-26 NBA opening night

The Boston Celtics picked up Anfernee Simons from the Portland Trail Blazers at the start of the offseason in exchange for Jrue Holiday. Simons is seen to be a potential piece for next season as they navigate the year without star Jayson Tatum, who tore his Achilles tendon in the playoffs, or trade assets to get a more valuable player.

Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season, and has proved to be a solid offensive weapon in the past few years with the Trail Blazers. However, such opportunities may not be available for him at Boston, creating questions about his fit with the team.

With rumors circulating about the Celtics’ desire to ship Simons, here are cases for keeping him before the 2025-2026 NBA season or trading him ahead of training camp.

The case for Boston Celtics trading Anfernee Simons before 2025-26 NBA opening night

Anfernee Simons’ contract is an expiring one and will be worth $27.7 million next season. While he could be a good placeholder for next year while Jayson Tatum is out, his long-term fit is questionable, considering the Celtics have valued two-way players more than scoring guards in past seasons.

Simons also showed a considerable dip last season, scoring 3.3 points lower than the previous year with lesser efficiency at 42.6 and 36.3 percent from the arc, which was also down from the 2023-2024 season.

Taking into account how he played last season, the Celtics should test the market for a possible replacement and seek out a better fit for the squad, which will be bannered by Derrick White and Jaylen Brown next season.

The case against Boston Celtics trading Anfernee Simons

With the Celtics’ winning culture, Anfernee Simons could see a massive spike in his offensive production, especially without Jayson Tatum on the roster. Simons’ shotmaking and offensive prowess could contribute to the hefty void left by Tatum.

Simons’ defensive lapses could also be masked by the Celtics’ two-way players, albeit with the risk of him being targeted on the defensive end.

While he is the archetype of the Celtics players in the past years, Simons is exactly what they need in a season without their top scorer, Tatum.

If his offensive contributions get bumped to a more efficient level, it would be a positive addition to a longing to have a score-first player on their roster.

For now, the Celtics may see Simons as a piece that would bridge the gap between next season and when Tatum returns in 2026. With Simons still on their roster, they have a chance to arrange a deal or stay on course in a bid to lift their 18th franchise title.

