"The corpse of Blake Griffin is trying to save the Nets' season" - NBA world has a hearty laugh at expense of Brooklyn Nets as they stand on the verge of embarrassing sweep

The Brooklyn Nets' 2021-22 NBA season is likely to come to an end by Monday, April 25th, when they take on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round series. The Nets are down 0-3 following their 103-109 Game 3 loss at home on Saturday.

With the way the series has gone so far, the Celtics are likely to sweep the Nets and avenge their loss against Kevin Durant and Co. in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Brooklyn were expected to make a run at the championship this season, and they were even the odds-on favorites. However, their inability to win without their stars and off-court controversies hurt them all season long, which eventually impacted their hopes in the postseason.

The NBA world didn’t take long to go after Steve Nash’s side following their Game 3 loss against the Cs. The Brooklyn Nets tried to throw everything at Boston to save themselves from going on the verge of an embarrassing series sweep. That included deploying veteran forward Blake Griffin into the rotation. He played eight minutes on the night but looked like the most impactful player as he scored eight points during that limited playing time.

NBA Twitter didn’t hold back on getting a laugh out of it, though. Here’s how they reacted to it:

Ahmed🇸🇴/It’s Almost Dry is a classic @big_business_ The corpse of Blake Griffin is trying to save the Nets season The corpse of Blake Griffin is trying to save the Nets season

Jac Manuell @JacManuell Blake Griffin enters the game Blake Griffin enters the game https://t.co/mxvN4611jp

Barry @BarryOnHere Relying on Blake Griffin to save your season in 2022 is a tough scene. Relying on Blake Griffin to save your season in 2022 is a tough scene.

Brooklyn Nets' superstar-duo Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shut down again

Brooklyn Nets’ superstar duo Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have had a difficult time dealing with the Boston Celtics’ stingy defense. In a crucial Game 3 contest, they combined for only 32 points, scoring 16 apiece. KD and Kyrie were shut out emphatically by the Celtics in the second half of Game 2 as well. They combined to shoot only one of 17 from the floor, as the Nets ended up blowing a 17-point first-half lead in that contest.

With another dismal outing for the two former champions, the NBA world decided to have a go at them. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions:

Schlick🏀 @JSchlick03 Kevin Durant without Steph Curry Kevin Durant without Steph Curry https://t.co/xYxIAyj64h

𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ @CelticsRiley Nets fans said they’d beat the Celtics because the regular season didn’t matter. The best players in the world step up in the playoffs.



I guess they were right 🤷‍♂️☘️ Nets fans said they’d beat the Celtics because the regular season didn’t matter. The best players in the world step up in the playoffs. I guess they were right 🤷‍♂️☘️ https://t.co/5EBlIzzDmV

jawn brown @noyoucantsayhi The Nets have only won 1 playoff series in the KD/Kyrie era The Nets have only won 1 playoff series in the KD/Kyrie era https://t.co/AzDFOTVLdV

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 KD and Kyrie in the Nets locker room after the Celtics went up 3-0 KD and Kyrie in the Nets locker room after the Celtics went up 3-0 https://t.co/R9tsOlZJ1r

Jack Simone @JackSimoneNBA Not ready for NBA media to shift from “Nets have stars, they should beat Boston” to “Boston was the 2 seed, of course they won” Not ready for NBA media to shift from “Nets have stars, they should beat Boston” to “Boston was the 2 seed, of course they won”

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking Who knew James Harden was the only thing holding this nets team together with all due respect Who knew James Harden was the only thing holding this nets team together with all due respect

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The Nets' problem is that Bruce Brown has been their best player for the second straight game. The Nets' problem is that Bruce Brown has been their best player for the second straight game.

Steve Nash's inexperience shows again as fans remind Brooklyn Nets why it wasn't the brightest of ideas to hire the former MVP as head coach

Steve Nash has received plenty of criticism for the way he has coached the Brooklyn Nets during his two-season tenure with the start-studded roster. Nash had no prior experience as a head coach. With the Nets staring at a first-round series sweep loss, the NBA world made sure Steve Nash didn't escape the trolls.

Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast I speak for all Nets fans when I say fire Steve Nash after this game no matter the result. I speak for all Nets fans when I say fire Steve Nash after this game no matter the result.

Jasmine @JasmineLWatkins Steve Nash carefree on the side while the Nets run whatever Steve Nash carefree on the side while the Nets run whatever https://t.co/RS1mvXF13d

Ashley Nicole Moss @AshNicoleMoss the Nets need to start making Steve Nash pay for that courtside seat the Nets need to start making Steve Nash pay for that courtside seat

Bakari Sellers @Bakari_Sellers Steve Nash can’t coach man. It’s ok to say it. Great PGs don’t always make good coaches. Steve Nash can’t coach man. It’s ok to say it. Great PGs don’t always make good coaches.

BON @Gresham2x Steve Nash be in the huddles during the timeouts like “Guys, please” Steve Nash be in the huddles during the timeouts like “Guys, please”

Steve Nash signed a four-year deal with the Nets, but after winning only one playoff series' out of three in his first two seasons, all signs point towards the organization potentially firing the former NBA star.

