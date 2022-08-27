“The cynicism involving Russell Westbrook… LeBron is guilty of that” - Stephen A. Smith throws shade at LeBron James, says he needs to stop

Russell Westbrook's return to his hometown to play for the LA Lakers has been a rude awakening. He clearly struggled, leading to him taking the brunt of the criticism for the team's disappointing 33-49 season.

But on ESPN's "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith said the criticism of Westbrook has been unfair at times. In fact, he blamed teammate LeBron James for some of the shade.

"Let me tell you something when it comes to LBJ when it comes to this, he needs to stop, too," Smith said. "The cynicism involving Russell Westbrook, LeBron is guilty of that."

The LA Lakers are hoping to bounce back this season, and fans and observers are wondering if Westbrook will be a part of that effort.

Westbrook, acquired via trade from the Washington Wizards a year ago, has been a disaster in Los Angeles. Forming a Big Three with Anthony Davis and LeBron James produced just an 11th-place finish in the Western Conference. While injuries limited Davis to 40 games, Westbrook's game saw a rapid decline. Accordingly, he's been the subject of trade speculation this offseason.

Will Russell Westbrook suit up for the LA Lakers this year?

LA Lakers veteran Russell Westbrook

The Lakers continue to reportedly be one of the most active teams in terms of attempting to upgrade their roster. The Lakers know that they need to make some changes if they are going to try to contend in the West. Although the team has some big names, they have struggled to stay healthy over the years.

Westbrook should be motivated to make a statement after a disappointing 2021-22 season. Speculation has suggested that the Lakers could still try to move him before the start of the season.

His contract has created challenges, as he's set to earn north of $47 million after excercising his player option this summer. Plus, the two-time scoring champ has seen his scoring decline since 2016-17, when he averaged 31.6 points per game as the MVP.

Last season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.4%, including 29.8% from 3-point range.

The team is still actively pursuing Russell Westbrook deals and other avenues to improve the roster before training camp, sources tell



Patrick Beverley likely isn't the Lakers' final move. The team is still actively pursuing Russell Westbrook deals and other avenues to improve the roster before training camp, sources tell @jovanbuha.

After the team acquired guard Patrick Beverley on Thursday, many are wondering if Westbrook could be the next asset to be on the move.

The question remains whether the Lakers will also add future draft selections in the deal, as the team lacks the overall assets to entice rival teams.

