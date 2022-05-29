“The days of underestimating Jimmy Butler have come to an end” - Stephen A Smith shows respect to Miami Heat talisman following his remarkable performance to force Game 7 vs. Celtics

Stephen A Smith gave Miami Heat talisman Jimmy Butler his flowers for his remarkable run during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Butler has been key in helping the Heat stay alive this season with sublime performances in the postseason.

He produced probably the best performance of his career in the elimination Game 6 contest against the Boston Celtics to force a Game 7 in the Conference Finals.

Smith and Jalen Rose discussed the Jayson Tatum vs. Jimmy Butler battle ahead of Sunday's series decider, saying (via ESPN):

"People were elevating him (Tatum) on paper ahead of a guy like Jimmy Butler, who has already led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals. In today's game Jayson Tatum in the fourth quarter had one shot attempt and four turnovers," said Rose. It's going to be imperative for him to show up, in particular for the team. He's been to the conference finals four times."

Stephen A Smith added:

"I think it's safe to say the days of underestimating Jimmy Butler are over."

Miami Heat need Jimmy Butler firing on all cylinders again to prevail against the Celtics

Jimmy Butler has been a much better player during the playoffs compared to the regular season. His numbers have improved drastically. Butler averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in the regular season, shooting at a 48/23/87 clip. The six-time All-Star is now averaging 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in the postseason.

Butler has been the only bright light for the Heat offensively on several occasions. His ability to score at will makes it difficult to stop him and has helped Miami register wins during crucial games. His 47-point effort in the elimination Game 6 contest against the Celtics on Friday is a testament to the fact that the Heat are nearly unbeatable when Butler is in form.

Butler will need to be as aggressive again to ensure the Miami Heat prevail against the Boston Celtics and make their second NBA Finals appearance in three years. Tyler Herro could be on the sidelines again, and the rest of the group has struggled to perform consistently on the offensive end.

Butler attracts plenty of attention from defenses when he gets going, enabling the rest of the players to be efficient, making him a key player for Miami.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury