"The most frustrating part" - Kevin Durant sets record straight on Suns' alleged trade talks involving him during Jimmy Butler-Heat saga

Kevin Durant is no stranger to trade talks and saw his name embroiled in the rumor mill once again during the recently concluded trade deadline. On this occasion, KD's name was seemingly thrust into talks by the desperate Phoenix Suns who appeared to have given up on their 'Plan A' of trading Bradley Beal away.

Jimmy Butler was the one name constantly linked to the Suns in a proposed reshuffling of their big three. The wantaway Heat star made his intentions clear to move on from Miami; thus, Phoenix was touted as the team primed to acquire his services. However, a deal did not materialize as the Golden State Warriors beat them to the chase.

Last-ditch efforts to acquire Jimmy Butler or make any significant move seemed to include Kevin Durant in trade talks, with the Miami Heat also reportedly interested in the star. Other rumors involving Durant suggested a late bid from the Minnesota Timberwolves and significant interest by the Warriors in the hopes of a reunion with "The Slim Reaper."

Amid all the rumors, KD was asked for his thoughts on the situation. Instead of resorting to inflammatory language, the forward referred to potential trade discussions as "business." He expressed that the media attention and the narrative surrounding it, which could overshadow the remainder of his season in Phoenix, is the "most frustrating part" of this situation.

"I always had a goal of playing my contract out and see what happens," KD said while quizzed about his future at the Phoenix Suns. ".... I know that will be a topic. That's probably the most frustrating part about being in trade talks is that microscope is going to be solely on me the rest of the season."

Kevin Durant is contracted to the Phoenix Suns for $54,708,609 for the 2025-26 season, after which, per Spotrac, he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Given this, and if left with a choice to decide his future, KD would be with the Suns for at least another season. But after the Luka Doncic trade, which officially established that nobody is untradable, a trade may not be ruled out, with Durant being one of the only valuable assets on the Suns' roster at present.

Kevin Durant has requested a trade away only once in his career

While Kevin Durant has played for four teams in his NBA career, two of which were big free-agency moves and one a trade at his request, he has generally had the fortune of picking who he plays with. When he decided to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets, he preferred the Suns, marking the only instance of KD demanding a trade away from a contracted team.

KD warms up for the Phoenix Suns ahead of an NBA game. (Credits: Getty)

If Kevin Durant intends to see out his contract at Phoenix, we may see another season of the KD, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal triumvirate in action together. However, in what could be a first, we could also see a team actively trying to move on from a thirty-six-year-old Durant — who is primed to have a costly contract as he approaches 37 — especially if the Suns miss the Playoffs or fail to mount a serious challenge come the NBA Playoffs.

Kevin Durant also said that the trade rumors are welcome. He understands he is in "high demand" and sees no harm in other teams wanting him or his team having to fend off interest in his talents. With all the talk, a KD-sized domino is likely to fall in the summer, and the winner would likely be an older yet reliable version of the first-ballot Hall of Famer who has been thrilling basketball fans ever since his Texas Longhorns days.

