“The greatest all around player ever let it be known” - Isiah Thomas in awe of LeBron James’ longevity

LeBron James and the LA Lakers hosted the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center last night in their 40th game of the season. LeBron James snapped up another 30+ points to help the Lakers claim victory over the Hawks.

In a Twitter post, SportsCenter celebrated LeBron James' longevity by showing his stats at age 17, 27, and 37. In reference to SportsCenter's post, Isiah Thomas took to his Twitter page to acknowledge LBJ's awesomeness, calling him the greatest all-round player in NBA history.

“The greatest all around player ever let it be known.”

King James has given the concept of a player's prime a new meaning, as he continues to perform exceptionally despite being 37 years old. He is one of the most versatile players in NBA history, all thanks to his athletic build and work rate.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers secure their 21st victory of the season against the Atlanta Hawks

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers

Before the end of 2021, the LA Lakers had struggled to gain momentum and consistency as they suffered a 5-game losing streak. The new year seems to have ushered in a new vim as the franchise is yet to lose a game, winning four games in a row.

In their last outing against the Hawks, LeBron James led the team in points, field goals, free throws, steals and blocks, posting 32 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists, completing 4 steals and 3 blocks. James registered a 54.2% accuracy from the field, netting 13 of 24 field goal attempts.

NBA TV @NBATV



LeBron (32 PTS) led the 37 and still getting it doneLeBron (32 PTS) led the @Lakers to a win over the Hawks! 37 and still getting it done 👑LeBron (32 PTS) led the @Lakers to a win over the Hawks! https://t.co/26jkxhUrL9

He was, however, poor from beyond the arc, sinking in only one of six three-point attempts. He registered a perfect record from the charity stripe, netting all five free throws attempted.

Malik Monk, on the other hand, was amazing from the 3-point line, sinking in 7 of 12 attempts from beyond the arc. He posted 29 points and successfully scored 11 of 20 attempts from the field, while completing 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

