“The greatness of KD now gets elevated with the best coach in the NBA” - Jalen Rose says the league is in trouble if Kevin Durant joins the Miami Heat

Kevin Durant recently submitted a trade request from the Brooklyn Nets. KD's reported preferred destinations are the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns.

On ESPN's "Get Up," former NBA player Jalen Rose spoke about the possibility of Durant joining the Miami Heat. Rose believes that Durant coupled with coach Erik Spoelstra is a winning combination.

"The league is in trouble because the greatness of KD now gets elevated with the best coach in the NBA. So, to put KD with that group of leadership now all of a sudden the hunger he has for a franchise that has won championships before he got in the Miami Heat, I think this will be a great opportunity for him to further his career," Jalen Rose said.

The Brooklyn Nets trading Durant becomes more and more difficult because of his four-year, $190 million extension.

How can the Miami Heat land Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant in action against the Boston Celtics in the postseason

Durant has submitted a trade request to the Nets, wanting a move away from the franchise.

The Miami Heat are one of the teams pursuing Kevin Durant. The Pat Riley-led organization could give the Nets an All-Star caliber player, a couple of starters and draft picks.

The Heat can part ways with Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. Herro is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Robinson is a sharpshooter and Lowry is a veteran who brings championship experience.

One name that the Heat could have easily added to sweeten this deal is All-Star Bam Adebayo.

