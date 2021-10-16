3 Reasons why LA Lakers' preseason losses shouldn't worry the franchise

One of the more appealing yet intriguing storylines that has emerged throughout the 2021-22 NBA preseason campaign is the LA Lakers failing to win even a single matchup out of the six they were offered.

The LA Lakers dropped one game each to the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings and two games apiece to the Golden State Warriors & Phoenix Suns. And expectedly so, this was enough for skeptics to rage against the highly talented star-packed roster in Hollywood.

But there's certainly more to it than what meets the eye. The LA Lakers are right up there with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks when it comes to being legit title contenders, and no amount of regular-season or preseason lapses can dilute the fact that this team is filled to the brim with championship expertise.

The abundance of blockbuster offseason signings created immense hype for the Purple-and-Gold, but the status quo is nowhere near the ceiling. Let's dive deep and understand why these were mere path corrective preseason losses and shouldn't worry the franchise one bit.

#1 Anthony Davis looks ready to lead the best season of his LA Lakers career.

AD went down with a groin injury last season.

The short turnaround after the Bubble championship run meant that half the LA Lakers' squad battled injuries throughout the past season. Anthony Davis eventually had to sit out the first round of the playoffs due to a groin strain and watched his team fall to the surging Phoenix Suns from the sidelines.

Ever since, he has been working under the radar on his moves and conditioning and looks stronger than ever. His flashy above-the-rim athleticism during unimportant preseason games just cannot be overlooked.

'The Brow' dropped team high scores in two consecutive games for the LA Lakers and commanded the paint with a confidence characteristic of the 8-time All-Star. Despite the losses, the LA Lakers' front office and the fans would be breathing a heavy sigh of relief watching him move like he did on the floor. Moreover, Rajon Rondo is back and so are his pinpoint lob passes to AD.

Anthony Davis averaged over 27.7 ppg and 9.4 rpg during the dreamy 2020 playoff run, and the stage is set for him to shine this year as well.

