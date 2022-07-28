“The Lakers gave Kostas a job in hopes if Giannis was a free agent he’d go there” - Nick Wright believes the Bucks signing Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brothers makes sense, says ‘happy Giannis, happy franchise’

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the greatest players in NBA history. He recently led his Milwaukee Bucks to the championship, winning it in the 2020-21 season.

The Bucks have given a lot to the 27-year-old superstar, but he's also given more than they could have hoped for. Aside from a huge contract that will pay the forward more than $42 million, the Bucks also signed his brother to a contract.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo signed with the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent in 2019 and has one more year left on his contract.

Nick Wright recently spoke about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the fact that he got his brothers to play in the NBA. Wright pointed out how he has three members of his family on his show.

"Giannis deserves at least the respect I get." Wright jokingly said. "Why do they keep hiring Antetokounmpos makes a lot of sense. The best player in the league likes hanging out with him... Happy Giannis, great franchise."

The NBA analyst is definitely right. Giving a minimum contract to Thanasis is a small price to pay to make Giannis happy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers are a big part of the NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP and one of the best two-way players in the league. Thanks to his incredible skills and leadership, he's already become one of the best players of all time.

He is great on both ends of the floor and definitely worthy of a maximum contract. Two of his three brothers are currently in the league as Thanasis is his own teammate, while Kostas plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo's brothers aren't big-name players, they are a big part of the league. Nick Wright explained why they play a huge role:

"The Lakers gave Kostas a job years ago, just in hopes if Giannis was a free agent he'd go there."

Kostas Antetokounmpo was drafted with the 60th overall pick in 2018 and his first team was the Dallas Mavericks. He was waived by them and picked up by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019.

The Lakers had hoped to use Kostas to sign Giannis, but that hasn't happened. The 6-foot-10 forward isn't a big piece of the team and only plays in garbage time.

Other Antetokounmpo brothers in the league

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a fantastic NBA player who successfully brought his brother Thanasis to Milwaukee. Kostas is a garbage-time player, but is only 24 and may improve over time.

Similar to Kostas, Thanasis plays a small role on the Bucks. However, he has appeared in most of the games for the team and has even started 11 games since signing with the Bucks.

BasketNews @BasketNews_com Greek NT might have four Antetokounmpo brothers in the team Greek NT might have four Antetokounmpo brothers in the team 👀🇬🇷 https://t.co/XDRaswa3H5

The fourth Antetokounmpo brother is Alex. He is a 6-foot-8 forward who hasn't gained any experience in the NBA yet. Alex Antetokounmpo was signed by the Toronto Raptors on October 13, 2021, but was waived by them just two days later.

He is only 20, however, and there is a bright future ahead of him.

