Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - October 7th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Miami Heat and Houston Rockets will lock horns in an NBA 2021-22 preseason game at the Toyota Center on Thursday.

Both the Heat and the Rockets started their respective preseason campaigns on a winning note. So both teams will look to continue their winning run and gain crucial momentum before the regular season commences.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, October 7th; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, October 8th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Miami Heat Preview

After adding Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker, the Miami Heat now have ample talent to be formidable contenders in the Eastern Conference. With Jimmy Butler resting and Victor Oladipo unavailable for the first preseason game, the Miami Heat convincingly beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-99.

While Lowry and Tucker recorded their first points in a Miami Heat jersey, Tyler Herro dropped a game-high 26 points in 26 minutes. On the flip side, Tucker had to leave the game in the second period due to a groin injury, with no timetable for his return yet.

Meanwhile, Victor Oladipo is expected to miss considerable time in the first half of the season, owing to his right knee surgery.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Lowry was a Raptor for the last nine seasons.

The Miami Heat are desperately hoping to get over the Eastern Conference hump with the addition of veteran point guard, Kyle Lowry. The 34-year-old is coming off a 17.2 ppg, 7.3 apg and 5.4 rpg campaign with the Toronto Raptors.

He seems to have acclimatised well with the Miami Heat's brand of basketball. In just 15 minutes of his on-court action, Lowry contributed five points, four rebounds and seven assists, while committing just one turnover.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Tyler Herro; F - Jimmy Butler; F - Duncan Robinson; C - Bam Adebayo.

Houston Rockets Preview

After finishing bottom of the Western Conference last season, the only way to go for the Houston Rockets is up. In their first preseason game against the Washington Wizards, the young team led an impressive 30-16 run to win 125-119.

The game saw second-year coach Stephen Silas play 15 of his 19 players. Rookie Jaylen Green dropped 12 points, while Kevin Porter Jr. led the scoring with 25.

The Houston Rockets lineup of Daniel Theis, Christian Wood, Eric Gordon, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jeff Green looked comfortable. Meanwhile, their bench comprised Danuel House Jr. and rookie Josh Christopher.

Key Player - Kevin Porter Jr.

KPJ dropped career-high scoring numbers last season.

Kevin Porter Jr. stood out in the Houston Rockets' first preseason game. He delivered an all-round performance, registering 25-points, four boards and five assists on 56.2% shooting from the field and 55.5% from downtown.

The 20-year-old is coming off a career year, averaging 16.6 points and 6.3 dimes for the Houston Rockets. So he'll look to build on the momentum. A breakout year looks to be on the cards for the youngster.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Green; G - Kevin Porter Jr.; GF - Eric Gordon; F - Christian Wood; C - Daniel Theis.

Heat vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Miami Heat have been operating like a well-oiled machinery that has all the attributes to thrive this season.

Moreover, with Jimmy Butler's addition, they will possess more offensive firepower and veteran talent on the court than the Houston Rockets. This game could go down to the wire, but Erik Spoelstra's Heat should emerge victorious.

Where to watch Heat vs Rockets?

The NBA preseason game between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets will be televised nationally on ESPN 2. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

