“The moment someone a little bit better comes around, they will offer you up” - Nick Wright believes the Nets have leverage as the Boston Celtics risk souring the harmony by including 1x All-Star in trade talks

The basketball world was sent into a frenzy earlier this week over a report that the Boston Celtics were interested in trading for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insider Shams Charania's, Boston had offered a package involving wing Jaylen Brown, as well as other picks and players, for Durant.

One of the league's most talented young wings, Brown has been a huge piece for the Celtics as they reached the NBA Finals this season. While it was a surprising story, the Celtics would be foolish not to be interested in a player like Durant. It was reported that Brooklyn rejected the Celtics' offer, instead requesting additional players and pick compensation in return.

The timing of the report was interesting, as some might believe it was a play for Brooklyn to gain leverage in additional negotiations. Since it was reported, numerous Celtics sources have said that Brown is adamant about wanting to spend his career in Boston. On the "What's Wright" show, analyst Nick Wright explained why Boston should be wary about potentially souring the relationship with Brown.

"It does not matter if you do everything exactly the way they want, do everything right," Wright said. "The moment someone a little bit better comes around, they will offer you up. ... I'm sure the Celtics did not want this leaked.

"And now if you're Brooklyn, a little more leverage comes your way, because this harmony of good feelings for Boston, it's soured a bit by the fact that your second-best guy the guy, who tweeted the energy is about to change and then go on this magical run. It's like, 'No, no, we would trade you.'

"And by the way, you should trade Jaylen Brown and stuff for Kevin Durant. He's Kevin Durant. He's Jaylen Brown. It doesn't mean it doesn't hurt."

When it was announced that Kevin Durant had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, teams lined up at the opportunity to acquire the superstar forward. That includes the Boston Celtics, as the team reportedly reached out to the Nets about the potential of acquiring Durant.

While the report is sure to grab headlines, it could very well be the Nets trying to gain leverage in any trade talks with other clubs. Jaylen Brown has been a crucial building block for the Celtics organization.

After an impressive offseason, it would seem unlikely that Boston would be willing to trade away numerous players after building one of the league's deepest rosters.

Last season, Brown averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 47.3%.

