The NBA Draft Class of 2003: Where are they now?

Take a look at the 10 most successful pulls of the 2003 NBA Draft and what they are upto now.

2003 NBA Draft Class

Every draft night is a very special night for the NBA because it leads to infusion of new blood in the league. But 2003 was arguably the best draft night the NBA would ever see as LeBron, Wade, Carmelo and Bosh were drafted on that same night. Almost all of the first round was filled with All-Star level players.

Who knew drafting of LeBron a.k.a the Kid from Akron would leave us to the day where we question if Michael Jordan really was the greatest to ever play? Who knew the fifth pick in the same draft, Dwyane Wade, would be considered one of the best two guards to ever play, only being bested by Kobe and MJ.

It is amazing to see this kind of star power in one NBA Draft and that being said let us look at 10 of the most successful players from the NBA Draft Class of 2003

#10 Mo Williams

This list will surprise you as it has the same number of second-round picks as there are first round picks. That being said, Mo Williams was drafted in the second round at #47 by the Utah Jazz.

Williams saw a lot of changes in scenery as he was traded quite a lot in his 13 seasons in the NBA. He has played with the Jazz, Bucks, Cavaliers, Clippers, Trailblazers and the Hornets. He became an All-Star for the only time in his career in 2009. He returned to the Cavaliers in 2015 where he won his first and only ring in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Williams, today at age 35, recently got appointed the assistant coach for Cal State Northridge Matadors men's basketball team which effectively ended his NBA playing career.