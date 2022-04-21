"The NBA can't keep putting the burden on players to show restraint" - League insider opines that Kyrie Irving was right in flipping off Boston Celtics fans

Kyrie Irving’s recent incident at TD Garden cost him a $50,000 fine, after he retaliated against fans who were getting under his skin. Late in the third quarter in Game 1 between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics, Irving made a tough shot with the shot clock running out – and pointed his middle finger at the crowd as he ran down to the other end – on Sunday.

Irving's game at TD Garden have always been high octane in terms of energy. While he was on the Boston Celtics roster, he failed to deliver a championship. His first campaign was shortened due to a season-ending knee injury, and the following ended with a second-round exit against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



But he was also justified in clapping back.



More: The NBA was right to fine Kyrie Irving for flipping off and cussing at Celtics’ fans, @davidaldridgedc writes.But he was also justified in clapping back.More: theathletic.com/3259033/?sourc… The NBA was right to fine Kyrie Irving for flipping off and cussing at Celtics’ fans, @davidaldridgedc writes.But he was also justified in clapping back.More: theathletic.com/3259033/?sourc… https://t.co/JWC24WhWNz

Irving’s move to the Brooklyn Nets was not taken well by the Boston fans, and he’s had to face a hostile environment ever since. While Irving’s retaliation might have been perceived as unprofessional, David Aldridge of The Athletic feels the NBA needs to do something about the fans’ involvement, writing:

“What if I think the NBA was right to fine Kyrie Irving $50,000 Tuesday for flipping the bird to and cussing at Celtics’ fans during Game 1 of the Nets-Celtics series — and believe he was justified in clapping back?”

The NBA doesn’t want its players to have verbal clashes with fans in the arena, but fans letting loose and insulting players is unwarranted. Aldridge feels all the burden and limits are placed on the players, but the fans are unchecked.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics Kyrie Irving gives middle finger to Celtics crowd Kyrie Irving gives middle finger to Celtics crowd 👀 https://t.co/WxKGVwvw0r

David Aldridge called out the league:

“It also can’t keep putting the burden on players to show restraint, hour after hour, game after game, as insults rain down on them — not just from the cheap seats, but from the good ones courtside.

“No other employer asks this of its employees: to be yelled at, up close, with people lobbing the most vile of insults and slurs at you, while you are never, ever, to react like a human being — with anger and equal volume.”

Kyrie Irving’s performance unaffected by hostile fans at TD Garden

The Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-114, willed by Jayson Tatum showing up in the clutch – with a buzzer-beating winner. Despite the Nets going down 0-1 in the series, Irving’s contribution kept the offensive end of the floor lively. He scored 39 points from 12 field goals, including six from beyond the arc.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Kyrie Irving comments on the Boston crowd. Kyrie Irving comments on the Boston crowd. https://t.co/yvdAm3WM7i

Irving was active on the defensive end as well, recording four steals and one block. In the final period of the game, Irving was almost unstoppable as he shot 80% from deep – keeping the scores tight.

Irving being able to shut out the crowd will be crucial in this series. He will anticipate a similar energy from Boston fans in Game 2, while in kind trying to silence the crowd with his play.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein