Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NBA: Top 4 Contenders for the New "King of The East"

Expresso
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
359   //    01 Aug 2018, 20:05 IST

Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard
Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard

I pity Cleveland Cavaliers' fans, but it had to happen. It had been 4 years, the Golden State Warriors only got stronger, the east was even getting stronger, and the Cavs were somehow getting weaker. LeBron had to leave in Free Agency but with James now representing the Los Angeles Lakers and out of the east, the mantle as king over the Eastern Conference is now up for grabs.

While last year's Eastern Conference playoff was confusing and slightly un-entertaining, I believe that the East without the crushing presence of LeBron is on the road to becoming competitive again, while still being much weaker than the Western Conference.

Here (in ascending order) are the four players who have the best chance of becoming the new "King of The East".

#4 Kyrie Irving


<p>
Kyrie hasn't met the high expectations set following his trade to the Boston Celtics - USA TODAY SPORTS

This one likely comes as a surprise to many and rightfully so, Kyrie Irving should be much higher in these rankings, as he is an NBA Champion, 5x All-Star and his Celtics finished the regular season, with a 53-29 record, despite several injuries to the roster, including himself and fellow star Gordon Hayward (Hayward at the beginning of the season).

However, it is this success that has dented Kyrie's chances so far at being the top dog in the East, as proven via an impressive Conference Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics do not necessarily need him (or Hayward) to compete in the East. Irving is yet to win a major accolade since his time in Cleveland and his constant injury problems make him a risk as a franchise player.

Dubbed the "Spurs of the East", the ball-sharing, team-centred play of the Celtics, engineered by the basketball genius, Brad Stevens, involves scoring off team plays and less individual play stardom. As an isolation-type player, I feel Kyrie is still struggling to fit into the team's game plan. Kyrie heavily desires to be the leader of his own team (hence why he left Cleveland) and while things have been good, he still lacks that leadership authority that LeBron had. The Celtics will most likely still win the East but Kyrie will require a bit more work to claim the top spot he seems to want quite desperately.



1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics LeBron James Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Players
Expresso
CONTRIBUTOR
Football, Golf and Basketball lovers giving you the best of each sport.
NBA 2018-19: 10 Best Players In The Eastern Conference 
RELATED STORY
NBA Coach of the Year: 5 Early Frontrunners for the...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Greatest NBA players of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 foreign origin players in the NBA right now
RELATED STORY
Top 3 players who can dominate the Eastern Conference
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Players with the Most Triple-Doubles in NBA History
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest NBA Players ever - 41 to 50 on our Best NBA...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 NBA small forwards of all time
RELATED STORY
NBA Stats Leaders: Top 10 Rebounding Leaders in NBA history
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: An 8-Step Beginner's Guide 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us