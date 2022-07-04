Blake Griffin, Jeremy Lamb and more: 5 players the New York Knicks can target with their mid-level exception

The New York Knicks have been busy this summer after a disappointing season. The Knicks finished 11th in the Eastern Conference, just missing the Play-In Tournament, with only 37 wins throughout the season.

The Knicks have shown some promise in recent years. However, fans continue to await sustained success. The acquisition of Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein could give the New York Knicks some tailwinds, but there are still some areas to improve upon. The Knicks could use their $10.4 million mid-level exception to add more talent.

StatMuse @statmuse Blake Griffin in his 12 seasons:



— 20/8/4

— 6x All Star

— 5x All-NBA

— 3rd in 2014 MVP voting



Can the 33 year old contribute to a contender? Blake Griffin in his 12 seasons: — 20/8/4— 6x All Star— 5x All-NBA— 3rd in 2014 MVP votingCan the 33 year old contribute to a contender? https://t.co/zVgbbU1i5r

The Brooklyn Nets have not really found the best way to utilize Blake Griffin. Although he’s 32 years old and has suffered significant injuries, he can still contribute to a team.

Griffin played 56 games last season, averaging 6.4 points in just 17.1 minutes per game. Griffin is likely to play off the bench, but the Knicks could utilize him better than the Nets.

Charlotte Hornets’ Montrezl Harrell is a high-energy guy who has struggled to find the perfect fit over the last few seasons. He played a combined 71 games with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season, averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. Harrell’s liveliness could help him lead the New York Knicks’ second-unit.

The New York Knicks have started relying on three-pointers over the past few seasons. While that strategy has not necessarily pushed them into contention, they’re able to match-up better against competitive teams. Adding a sharp-shooter like Jeremy Lamb could increase their chances in tight games. Lamb played a combined 56 games with the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings last season, averaging 7.3 points, while shooting 32.4% from deep.

Denver Nuggets’ Bryn Forbes is another sharp-shooter that the New York Knicks could consider adding. He played a combined 75 games with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets last season, averaging 8.8 points, while shooting 41.4% from deep.

New York Knicks could add depth with former All-Rookie member

Eric Paschall has spent three seasons in the league. He started strong with the Golden State Warriors, but his performance has declined in recent years. He played 58 games with the Utah Jazz last season, averaging just 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds. With Paschall’s usage rate consistently dropping, his production and numbers have suffered as well. However, a fresh start with the New York Knicks could change that trend.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



He will become an unrestricted free agent.



theathletic.com/3392116/?sourc… The Jazz won’t extend a qualifying offer to forward Eric Paschall, sources tell @Tjonesonthenba He will become an unrestricted free agent. The Jazz won’t extend a qualifying offer to forward Eric Paschall, sources tell @Tjonesonthenba.He will become an unrestricted free agent.theathletic.com/3392116/?sourc… https://t.co/ok07Xpx9Dr

Paschall had some big performances last season and improved his three-point shooting. He made 40 three-pointers last season, the most he has ever made in a season. With the Knicks, Paschall could see an uptick in his minutes and add the desired value on court.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far