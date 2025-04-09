The Night Dallas Dreads: Can Luka Doncic’s Lakers get the last laugh in revenge game?

April 9th is a date likely circled on calendars across Dallas. It marks the return of Luka Doncic to the American Airlines Center. However, this time, fans will see him donning the purple and gold of the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time, following a trade by the Dallas Mavericks that stunned the basketball world.

Ad

From the day the trade was announced, fans from all over have eagerly anticipated this matchup. Doncic, who admitted he was as shocked as the rest of the world when he found out about the trade, is set to play in Dallas and would be looking to seek revenge on Nico Harrison and the Mavericks brass, who slighted his conditioning and winning capabilities as their reasons for letting him go.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas fans are familiar with how their former franchise centerpiece reacts to dismissive comments and digs. Doncic's playoff performance against the Phoenix Suns and the excitement he brought to the city embody his fiery spirit. These very traits are why Mavs fans believe they're in for a nightmare as the Lakers arrive in Dallas during the crucial run-up to the Playoffs.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After being ejected in the Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Doncic will be eager to make a statement in a critical matchup. With just three regular-season games remaining for both teams, this high-stakes clash could play a pivotal role in determining their positions in the Western Conference heading into the Playoffs.

Ad

A win on Luka Doncic's return to Dallas could help the Lakers secure 3rd place in the Western Conference

Revenge for Luka Doncic isn't the only motivating factor for the Lakers as they chase a win that could help them distance themselves from a long-chasing pack in the Western Conference Playoff picture. The Lakers are separated from the rest of the chasing crowd by just one game, as the teams standing fourth to seventh in the Western Conference standings have identical records as of today.

Ad

A laser-focused Luka Doncic ahead of his first meeting against the Mavericks as a Laker at LA - Source: Getty

For the Mavericks, while the chances are slim, they still could lose out on a Play-in spot depending on their results and the remaining results of the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trailblazers. A morale-sapping loss at the hands of their former star could prove detrimental to their hopes of snagging a Playoff spot through the Play-in tournament.

Ad

Both teams are 5-5 in their last 10 games, but the Lakers, motivated to secure a top-three seed, are in a stronger position. With Doncic fired up, it could be the nightmare Dallas has dreaded for months.

The stage is set for Luka Magic to dazzle the American Airlines Center yet again. But this time, the Dallas Mavericks could be the team that is at the receiving end of his game in the arena he called home for close to seven years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Achyuth Jayagopal Achyuth Jayagopal is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field with The Sports Rush and Sportskeeda. He is also a qualified lawyer and is pursuing a Master's degree in Sports Business and Management.



Achyuth's favorite team is the Milwaukee Bucks. One of the reasons Achyuth started following basketball was the story of Giannis Antetokounmpo, as his journey is extremely inspiring. Achyuth has been rooting for Giannis and the Bucks ever since.



When not writing or watching basketball, Achyuth is mostly focused on his coursework. That said, in his downtime, Achyuth plays a lot of sports games, watches movies and appreciates traveling. He also enjoys cooking and replicates his favorite dishes when he is away from home. Know More