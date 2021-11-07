3 reasons why Georges Niang is making an impact for the streaking Philadelphia 76ers

Georges Niang wants to play for the Philadelphia 76ers fans. He shows it in every game, and is as passionate as those same fans at times. He has embraced the city of Philadelphia as the city is often discussed as the saga of Ben Simmons continues. In the last few seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers have added pieces that have helped them both in the regular season and in the playoffs. Georges Niang is the most recent addition that has latched onto the Philadelphia 76ers spirit, and as his shots fall, the Philadephia 76ers will rise.

Georges Niang

In the Philadelphia 76ers 109-98 win over Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons on November 4th, the 6'7", 230 pound Niang was seen talking trash to the Pistons' bench after hitting big shot after big shot. The 76ers were on the road in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena, yet one would have thought that Niang was home in front of the Wells Fargo Center crowd. He chirped and chirped at the Pistons, and one could only imagine why Niang was so fired up to put the Pistons away as quickly as the 76ers could. After nine games, the five-year veteran out of Iowa State is averaging 11.9 points per game and is shooting 41.8 from deep.

The hot shooting Philadelphia 76ers

In the absence of Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers are first in the NBA in shooting (49.3%) and third in both three-point shooting (38.5%) and free throw shooting (82.4%). Philadelphia has been at the top of the NBA in shooting since Doc Rivers became head coach, yet because of what is going on with Ben Simmons, the perception that the 76ers can't shoot became a reality of sorts as they were bounced out of the playoffs in the second round by Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

For the Utah Jazz last season, Georges Niang shot it very well and hit on 42.5% of shots from the arc on four tries per game. Niang told the Ballislife Noble & Roosh Show that he wanted to play for a contender:

"It really came down to Doc Rivers calling me and being like, hey, I value what you do, and this is how I'm going to use you. Doc did a good job of telling me how he'd use me and how our team is going to be a team to compete at a high level."

Philly is the first NBA team to seven wins, and Niang's contribution is felt early throughout. That said, let's take a look at the three ways in which he is boosting the Philadelphia 76ers.

#3 Impact

Daryl Morey and Elton Brand knew the Philadelphia 76ers had to get better from the outside to possibly compensate for the eventual return of the enigmatic Ben Simmons. While the team has resumed fining Simmons, the overall morale of the team is exactly what the city of Philadelphia wants out of its teams: scrappy, passionate and giving it all they have.

Georges Niang is a big-time shot in the arm for a team that did not know its identity (still doesn't) and was a bit shellshocked from all the offseason talk that was not good for Philly and the NBA in general. Enter Georges Niang. He signed for two years and 6.7 million as part of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, and has made an immediate impact in the locker room, on the bench and definitely on the court.

#2 The Minivan cometh

Georges Niang brings an attitude with him, and the power forward - whose nickname is "Minivan" - to his former teammate Donovan Mitchell's "Ferrari." The Minivan is a perfect way to endear himself to the Philadelphia 76ers fan base. A fan base that has the personality of a truck, yet the humility of Niang and his minivan-like persona simply fits in Philadelphia. His hustle and willingness to win is a breath of fresh air after an offseason of tumultuous offerings that continued to offset all the hard work of last season. If this all continues as it has, Georges Niang will be a classic fan favorite that is much more than a cult figure with an abstract following.

#1 He is a winner

Lightning in a bottle is something the Philadelphia 76ers appear to have found in Georges Niang. The Utah Jazz are one of the best teams in the NBA, and when watching them over the last few years, what was noticeable from afar is the passion and drive that Niang exhibits when he hits the floor. Niang does not know a shot he doesn't like, yet the difference is, he makes them at a better clip. Doc Rivers has given him the green light to fire when he is ready, and as the season progresses, the fire and confidence in George Niang's game will become the contagious piece the Philadephia 76ers need to stay at the top of the Eastern Conference where they finished last regular season.

Ben Simmons, are you watching?

