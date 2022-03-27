“The Phoenix Suns are legit” - Chris Broussard believes Phoenix will win the NBA title this season

It's been cruise control for the Phoenix Suns since the fifth game of the season. They have been a well-oiled team since the early days of the season and have remained so, setting their goals and accomplishing them every night on the court.

After losing three of their first four games, the Suns, in a 101-92 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 18, began what became an 18-game winning streak. This was the longest winning streak in the franchise's history. With Devin Booker absent due to a hamstring injury, the streak was broken by the Golden State Warriors 118-96 on Dec. 3.

On "The Old Couple, Chris Broussard said he believes the Suns (60-14) will win the championship this season. After the Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals, Broussard thinks they can go all the way this time around.

"They've got the highest-scoring offense in the league and a top three defense," Broussard said. "They got the best home record, the best road record. The best record against teams with winning records by a mile. They've got a Big Three that fits. They've got arguably the best coach in the league in Monty Williams. The Phoenix Suns are legit."

Are the Phoenix Suns capable of becoming the 2022 NBA champions?

The Phoenix Suns are on the verge of having the best season in franchise history. Their best record, 62-20, is shared between their 1992-93 and 2004-2005 seasons. They have already clinched the West's top seed.

The franchise has not won a championship title since their creation in 1968, appearing in three NBA Finals. So a championship will not only crown their efforts in three seasons under Monty Williams but will also break the franchise's zero title record. This will also put smiles on the faces of the people of Arizona, making the franchise the pride of the city.

The Suns could meet the ninth-place LA Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. However, Los Angeles (31-42) still has to fend off the New Orleans Pelicans (31-43) and San Antonio Spurs (30-44) to make the play-in games. The Lakers would then have to win two play-in games to earn the No. 8 seed.

If all that happens, the Lakers will face Phoenix, which has beaten them by double digits in all three meetings and eliminated them in the first round last season.

This might mar the Suns' title ambitions, but Chris Broussard said Phoenix has what it takes to go all the way. Their great offense, strong defense and chemistry stand them out.

