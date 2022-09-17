"The prospect of Westbrook coming off the bench is being strongly considered"- NBA analyst discloses the Lakers coach prefers Russell Westbrook to lead off the bench, says he fits an 'unconventional' role

The LA Lakers are trying everything to find a system for Russell Westbrook. With a new head coach, the Lakers are willing to do anything to get back to competing again.

The Lakers haven't had an impressive offseason. They were hoping to retool their roster to help them get back to winning games. The players they have signed aren't the type to move the needle. Outside of the "Big Three" of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the roster looks weak. Recently, they added a defensive specialist in Patrick Beverley and a speedy guard in Dennis Schroder.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Jovan Buha, the Lakers' new head coach is considering using Russell Westbrook as a potential sixth man.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



HC Darvin Ham is ready to make “whatever difficult rotation decisions” lie ahead for the team Russell Westbrook coming off the bench is being “strongly considered” by the Lakers, per @sam_amick and @jovanbuha HC Darvin Ham is ready to make “whatever difficult rotation decisions” lie ahead for the team Russell Westbrook coming off the bench is being “strongly considered” by the Lakers, per @sam_amick and @jovanbuhaHC Darvin Ham is ready to make “whatever difficult rotation decisions” lie ahead for the team https://t.co/ZgfOs2bTXJ

The question is how Westbrook will handle this type of role. Ever since entering the league back in 2008, the former MVP has been part of the starting lineup. Luckily for the Lakers, Westbrook seems invested in Ham's plans. According to Amick and Buha's sources, the nine-time All-Star could have a new role at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season: Their sources said:

“The prospect of Westbrook coming off the bench is being strongly considered."

"It seems clear that Russell Westbrook will have to outplay new additions Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schoder if he's going to retain his starting role"

This may be the only instance where an All-Star has to prove himself for a starting spot. The new guard additions of the Lakers may have increased their chances to make a run in the postseason, but it might create a rift between the players.

Russell Westbrook shouldn't lose his starting spot just after one "bad" season

Losing a spot in the starting lineup can hurt a player's morale. Especially for All-Stars like Russell Westbrook, it can hurt their pride.

While the nine-time NBA All-Star was part of the problem for the Lakers, blaming him for everything was harsh. For one, the team that the front office built around the stars was mediocre. The Lakers' general manager Rob Pelinka, constructed an aging, washed-up team that couldn't keep up with opposing teams on defense.

The one player that most fans expected to lead the team only played 40 games. Anthony Davis' inability to stay healthy and play important games caused the Lakers to crumble down.

So, putting all the blame on Russell Westbrook was quite unfair. While he struggled mightily to learn Frank Vogel's system, the supporting players didn't perform well either.

The LA Lakers will be looking to get back to the playoffs this season. However, if they continue to struggle, fans and the organization should look at the bigger picture and stop blaming Russell Westbrook.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far