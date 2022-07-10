“The Rambis’, Phil Jackson, put them aside” - NBA analyst believes Jeanie Buss should pay attention to what LeBron James wants, tells her to go to get Kyrie Irving

The LA Lakers haven't signed Kyrie Irving yet, even though LeBron James has personally requested this trade. Reportedly, Irving has talked about playing for the Purple and Gold someday. The trade was expected to have happened by now, with the possible inclusion of Russell Westbrook going to the other divide.

However, there seems to be some reluctance, or pushback, maybe from the front office. Irving's reputation precedes him. The franchise's reluctance to signing him could hinge on the antics he has exhibited in every franchise he has been in.

ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson spoke about the situation with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and the franchise's delay in signing Irving. He stated that the only voice she needed to heed was that of the best player on her team, LeBron James. He emphasized that, if James says he wants the 2012 Rookie of the Year, the franchise ought to get it done.

"Getting Kyrie is an easy win for me," Johnson said. "What Jeanie has to come to grips with is, the self-interest is only in LeBron James. Nobody else she should pay attention to. Everybody else, the Rambis, Phil Jackson, put them aside.

"I understand the relationship with Linda, I understand the relationship with Kurt Rambis, I understand all that, but put them aside because it's your team and not their team. The guy on your team, who's the best in the world, you might want to listen to in terms of going and geting Kyrie. If he says that's what he wants, then do it. If you don't do it, now you force him to say, 'Do I want to still be a Laker now?.'"

LeBron James has not found as much success in the purple and gold jersey as he was expected to when he joined the franchise in 2018. He has only made it to the playoffs twice in his four seasons with the Lakers. Although he has clinched one title with the franchise, the public has tagged it as a fluke because it was during the bubble.

Jeanie Buss, the president and controlling owner of the Lakers, took to Twitter to share her frustrations with the ongoing trade issues surrounding the franchise. In her rant, she stated that she misses Kobe Bryant, referring to him as the greatest Laker ever in franchise history.

"I miss KB," Buss tweeted. "He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly, he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply."

She feels strongly that he would understand and explain everything she is not at liberty to inform the public. Looks like she is not getting the same level of cooperation with James as she insinuates that he puts his needs over that of the team's.

