“The range with which he pulls up from, that mirrors both Klay and Steph” - Stephen A. Smith believes Jordan Poole is like Steph Curry, says Warriors’ Game 2 performance was spectacular

The Golden State Warriors have had a blast so far in the first round of the playoffs, with Jordan Poole and Steph Curry leading the team in scoring. Having blown out the Denver Nuggets twice, the Warriors lead the series 2-0 as they edge closer to advancing to the semifinals.

To the amazement of fans and sports analysts, Poole has been a standout for the Warriors in both outings. The 22-year-old, who is making his playoff debut, has been phenomenal, lighting up the arena.

On ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith has taken a liking to the young shooting guard, commending his playoff performances. He argues that Poole is more like Steph Curry than Klay Thompson.

Smith said the Michigan product has successfully mirrored both Curry's and Thompson's style of play and handles the ball like Curry. With the way the Warriors are playing, he likes their chances to go all the way and win the title. Smith calls them the "Lethal Weapon 3."

"Jordan Poole, this young brother is something special," Curry said. "He is more Steph Curry than Klay. His movement without the ball, his ball-handling skills, his ability to use those skills to get to the basket and the range with which he pulls up from, that mirrors both Klay and Steph.

"But Klay don't handle the ball like that. So when I look at it from that perspective, I've got a nickname for them, and it's 'Lethal Weapon 3.'"

How has Jordan Poole fared in the playoffs?

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a 3-pointer against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs on Monday in San Francisco, California.

Jordan Poole was drafted with the 28th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in 2019. He has since had a vertical growth, and his stats are there to show that commendable growth.

This season has proven to be his breakout season as he averagd 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game – all career highs. His shooting has been magnificent and almost Steph Curry-like: 44.8%, including 36.4% outside the 3-point line, and 92.5% from the free-throw line.

Audacy Sports @AudacySports



Jordan Poole in his first two playoff wins: 30 and 29 points against the Denver Nuggets.



History is repeating itself 🤯 🤯 🤯



#DubNation | @957thegame Steph Curry in his first two playoff wins: 30 and 29 points against the Denver Nuggets.Jordan Poole in his first two playoff wins: 30 and 29 points against the Denver Nuggets.History is repeating itself 🤯 🤯 🤯 Steph Curry in his first two playoff wins: 30 and 29 points against the Denver Nuggets.Jordan Poole in his first two playoff wins: 30 and 29 points against the Denver Nuggets.History is repeating itself 🤯 🤯 🤯#DubNation | @957thegame https://t.co/KJsn3Uu6k5

Poole made his first playoff appearance in Game 1 at the Chase Center and thrilled the home fans with a scintillating performance. He recorded 30 points while shooting 69.2%, including 71.4% from outside the 3-point line, as he led the Warriors to a 123-107 win.

Game 2 was no different, as he registered 29 points alongside eight assists and five rebounds in a 126-106 win on Monday. He also played a huge role on defense, with two steals and a block. He forced himself into the starting lineup and has been a very vital piece in their success.

