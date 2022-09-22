"The realism is unbelievable... But I'm still better looking than him" - Luka Doncic launches his new AI alter ego 'Luk.AI'

Luka Doncic launched his new alter ego, "Luk.AI" on TikTok. This is an exciting new project for the Dallas Mavericks superstar and will allow him to connect with fans on a new level.

Cloning the 6-foot-7 superstar was an extremely tough job, but Epic Games managed to do it in the virtual world. Thanks to Unreal Engine 5, players can now interact with the metahuman version of the point guard.

The virtual version of Doncic is very realistic. From his looks to facial expressions, everything about Luk.AI looks great.

"The realism is unbelievable. He looks like me, talks like me, and has his own personality. But I'm still better looking than him," Doncic joked.

Luk.AI is more than just a 3D model of Luka Doncic. This is a separate entity that will be able to interact with fans and learn new things from them. Its primary domain will be TikTok, but it could eventually expand to other platforms.

Luka Doncic's AI alter ego looks incredible

Unreal Engine 5 is one of the most advanced game engines in the world. Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, has developed it and a lot of other game developers have used it for their products.

The AI version of Luka Doncic was created in the game engine and will focus on the basketball star's off-court activities. Besides his love for basketball, Doncic has a lot of other hobbies, including cars, gaming, fashion, and more.

Doncic's TikTok followers will be able to have unique interactions with his alter ego. Luk.AI will participate in duets with other TikTok users, learn new languages and behavior, and even develop his own personality.

"The fans can train him and what he does and what he makes, and it's a way for me to share some of my favorite things outside of basketball," Doncic said for People.

With Luk.AI, the Mavericks superstar will be able to connect with his fans without even being active on TikTok. This project is very exciting and it will be interesting to follow it and see what the metahuman looks like after a few months.

Being a gamer, Luka Doncic is a big fan of new technologies. He understands what younger generations of fans want and this latest project will help him achieve even more popularity.

Doncic in 2022-23 season

Luka Doncic was one of the best players in the NBA last season. He averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game, leading the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals.

Unfortunately, the Golden State Warriors eliminated Doncic and his team, but it was still a successful season for him and his team.

Doncic lead the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals last season (Image via Getty Images)

Considering how much he's improved since entering the league, Luka Doncic will most likely be one of the top MVP candidates once again. Beating the other teams in the West will be tough, but with Doncic on the team, Dallas could have another deep playoff run.

