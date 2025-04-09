"The refs should be fined for that bs": Lakers fans react strongly to NBA’s reversal on Luka Doncic’s controversial ejection

Luka Doncic's controversial second technical foul that led to his ejection during the 4th quarter of the game between the OKC Thunder and the LA Lakers was rescinded by the NBA on Wednesday. And it's safe to say that Lakers fans are livid at the announcement, having lost to OKC following the ejection on Tuesday.
The Lakers had just scored through Doncic to pull ahead 108-107 with 7:40 left when an interaction with a fan prompted the referee JT Orr to eject the Slovenian with his second technical foul of the game. This prompted a late collapse which saw the team lose 136-120 in a crucial Western Conference game.
As the loss still stands and the Lakers find themselves under pressure to secure a top four seed in the West, X users shared their frustrations on how the decision could cost their team's chances of improving their seeding with just three games left to play.
"The refs should be fined for that bs," one fan tweeted.
"this changed the whole course of the quarter. If this were the playoffs the stakes would be even higher. Orr needs to be penalized in some fashion or form," another pointed out.
"Rescind the L too," a fan tweeted.
"18 hours too late. Ruined a great game," a fan tweeted.
Other fans picked up on the sentiment, too, lamenting about the lack of repercussions on referees for such calls and how they impact games negatively.
The Lakers find themselves with just a one-game advantage over the Clippers, Nuggets, Warriors and Grizzlies and just a two-game advantage over the Timberwolves in a crowded Western Conference playoff picture.
Will their failure to secure a win against the Thunder, perhaps in some part due to a refereeing mishap, lose them home-court advantage heading into the playoffs?
Luka Doncic received second technical foul against the OKC Thunder for "directing profanity at an official"
In a comic misunderstanding, the game official mistook Luka Doncic's exchange with a fan for profanity directed at the officials, prompting the second technical foul that led to his ejection, according to the official pool report of the game, which was made available online.
In addition, video shows that Doncic was engaged in banter with a fan.
How a change can be brought in the system remains up for debate, but in the event the Lakers miss out on a top four seed in the West, the incident involving Luka Doncic could spark heated debates for a long time.
