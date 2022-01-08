“The Splash Brothers will forever go down as the best shooting backcourt in the history of the NBA” – BJ Armstrong praises Klay Thompson and Steph Curry

Klay Thompson's return to the NBA is coming soon, and when it does, he will be joining Stephen Curry and the 29-9 Golden State Warriors.

Former NBA sharpshooter B.J. Armstrong said the duo is the best guard combination in NBA history.

Armstrong played for 11 seasons, including seven with the Chicago Bulls, with whom he won three NBA Finals and appeared in one All-Star Game. Since retiring, he has stayed involved with the NBA as an agent, as part of the Bulls' front office and as an NBA analyst. In his podcast "The Hoop Genius Podcast," he said,

“Klay has created and been a part of some of the most incredible moments in the history of the NBA for his shooting and what he's done. The Splash Brothers will forever go down as the best shooting backcourt in the history of the NBA.”

Armstrong was an excellent 3-point shooter, making 43% in his career, but on just 1.4 attempts per game. He is also not the first to say Thompson and Curry form the best shooting backcourt. ESPN color commentator Mark Jackson, who coached Curry and Thompson with Golden State before their careers took off, said the same thing, and it was called into question.

Are Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry the best shooting backcourt?

Golden State Warriors backcourt Stephen Curry (left) and Klay Thompson (right) celebrating

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry shoot over 40% from 3-point range on seven or more attempts per game, which is a good starting point. The two have shown they are two of the league's best shooters.

Thompson holds the record for most 3-pointers in a single game with 14, and Curry is just one behind him with 13, doing it twice. Curry has made the most 3-pointers in NBA history, at 3,012 and counting. Even though Thompson is relatively far behind, he sits 21st, at 1,798. Thompson's total is impressive, considering he's missed two-plus seasons with injuries.

The biggest thing has been the Warriors' success with the pair in the backcourt. They went to five straight NBA Finals and accomplished the ultimate goal three times. Few teams have had the success the Warriors have had, and Thompson and Curry have spearheaded a massive part of that.

Thompson and Curry might be the best backcourt in NBA history due to their individual and team success.

