“The swag has been missing and it’s missing because of Draymond” - Kendrick Perkins believes the absence of Draymond Green is the reason for the Golden State Warriors’ recent struggles

The Golden State Warriors have hit a little bit of a slump, and part of that could be because Draymond Green has been out with injury recently. Retired NBA player turned NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins feels that after a big 118-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Warriors have lost their "swag" without Green.

Green plays a crucial part in the Warriors system by acting as the primary ball-handler and facilitator. This allows Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to create space and get open looks with their off-ball movement. On defense, he is the anchor to the team, protecting the paint, but is also a switchable player, able to guard one through five.

The biggest aspect Drayong Green offers is his leadership in the locker room, making sure everyone is prepared and ready to compete on a nightly basis. Speaking on NBA Today show on ESPN, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins exclaimed that Green is the "heart and soul" of the Warriors.

“This game showed us last night and the past few games why Draymond Green is the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. You know they swag has been missing and it’s missing because of Draymond.”

Green has missed eight games this season, with the Warriors holding a record of 3-5 without him. However, the majority of those came recently, as Green has missed the last five outings. In those games, the Warriors have gone 2-3 with two significant losses to the Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies, two of the best teams in the NBA.

If Green had been playing, he could have been the deciding factor in those games on both ends of the court, but even just as a team leader getting them on track in tough matchups.

How Draymond Green is the Warriors biggest source of swag

Draymond Green is one of the most underappreciated players in the NBA and is only maybe now getting the full recondition that he deserves. Even while the Warriors were winning NBA Finals, he was often seen by casual NBA fans as a role piece on a great team.

However, Green was the emotional engine and driver of those great Warriors teams that reached five consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019. He averaged 10.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in those five seasons. He was a lockdown defender, winning an award for a defensive player of the year.

In the two seasons prior to this campaign, Green struggled to stay healthy and motivated, with a less experienced team around him. Golden State held a disapointing record of 54-83 across the 2019-2020 and 202-2021 seasons. But now that the Warriors are back to their usual best, they look set to make their first playoff appearance since the 2019 NBA finals against the Toronto Raptors..

The Warriors are a mix of veterans and young players, and Green has been the player to make it all blend. He has been teaching and leading young players to grow into the Warriors' setup while helping veterans get the most out of the Warriors' complex system.

The Warriors need Draymond Green if they are to go deep into the playoffs, and this recent run without him shows why he is so important.

