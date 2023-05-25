The Three Best Houston Rockets Players Ever

The Houston Rockets have been one of the more steady franchises in the history of the NBA. They won back-to-back championships in 1993 and 1994. The franchise also ranks in the top ten all-time in winning percentage (.515). This organization has had some of the best one-on-one playmakers, elite defenders, and all-time great big men.

Those elite, offensive players and great, big men have made the difference in making this team a contending team throughout its history (est. 1967). Names like James Harden, Tracy McGrady, and Hakeem Olajuwon are legendary names in the franchise's history. Here are the reasons why:

SG James Harden

James Harden is one of the greatest scorers of this generation. He spent nine years in Houston (2012-2021). He averaged at least 24.0 points per game in each of those nine seasons. He is the franchise's all-time leader in three-point field goals, free throws, assists, points per game, and triple-doubles.

Harden's time in Houston is a big reason why he is a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. The league's back-to-back-to-back scoring champion (2018-2020) helped make the Houston Rockets a contender again. Despite never winning a ring in Houston, Harden helped the Rockets make the Western Conference Finals twice. He is easily one of the franchise's best players ever.

SF Tracy McGrady

McGrady spent parts of six seasons with the Rockets (2004-2010). In those six years, he made three All-Star appearances and four All-NBA Teams. He helped Houston make four playoff appearances in his time with the Rockets. According to Basketball Reference, he ranks in Houston's top ten all-time in points per game, three-point attempts, triple-doubles and minutes per game.

The Basketball Hall of Famer is one of the most underrated players of all-time. His time in Houston, like Harden's, is a reason why he is widely regarded as one of the best players ever.

C Hakeem Olajuwon

Olajuwon's nickname is "The Dream." That was given to him during his playing career because of his elite play. Olajuwon spent a total of 17 seasons in Houston. He is arguably the greatest player in franchise history. He made 12 All-Star appearances and 12 All-NBA Teams. Olajuwon was the focal point of Houston's bacl-to-back championship teams in 1994 and 1995.

According to Basketball Reference, the 1994 NBA MVP is the franchise leader in games played, minutes, field goals, rebounds, steals and blocks. The two-time Finals MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year had his No. 34 jersey retired by the Rockets in 2002. His greatness was truly recognized by the entire basketball world when he was voted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

