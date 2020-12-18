A nice, smooth, left-handed jump shot is one of the most visually pleasing things in the NBA. There is something so effortless about a left-hander's shooting motion that simply makes you stop and admire. There have been many left-hand dominant players to make their pass through the league, but this one is dedicated to those who stood above all the rest.

The Top 10 Left-Handed Scorers in NBA history

10 - Artis Gilmore

15,579 career points

59.9% career field goal percentage

Artis Gilmore spent 13 years in the NBA and even spent 5 seasons in the ABA before the 1976 merger of the two leagues. The left-handed Gilmore was a 6-time NBA All-Star, and while he was the star of the 1975 ABA Champion Kentucky Colonels, he never won an NBA Championship.

2020 NBA All-Star - Naismith Hall Of Fame Announcement

9 - Nate "Tiny" Archibald

16,481 career points

Advertisement

46.7% career field goal percentage

Nate "Tiny" Archibald earned his nickname due to his 6'1", 150-pound stature, but earned the respect of his peers through his performance on the court. Archibald was a threat to score every time his left hand touched the ball, averaging 32 points on 48.8% shooting in his breakout 1971-72 season. Archibald was a six-time NBA All-Star and was a part of the 1981 NBA Champion Boston Celtics.

Happy B-Day, Tiny Archibald: The ONLY player in @NBAHistory to lead the @NBA in scoring & assists in the SAME season pic.twitter.com/j0bageGbSP — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 2, 2016

8 - Chris Bosh

17,189 career points

49.4% career field goal percentage

Chris Bosh put together quite the NBA career. Most known for his time as part of the Miami Heat's "Big Three", Bosh won back-to-back NBA Championships alongside Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. Bosh was a threat from deep, but mostly did damage from the mid-range. His left-handed jump shot took him to 11 NBA All-Star games and the All-Rookie team in 2004.

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

Advertisement

7 - Lenny Wilkens

17,772 career points

43.2% career field goal percentage

Lenny Wilkens had an amazing 15-year tenure in the NBA, dating from 1960-1975. Wilkens spent time with the St. Louis Hawks, Seattle Supersonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Portland Trailblazers. The left-hander was voted an NBA All-Star nine times and won the 1971 All-Star Game MVP.

Miami Heat v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three

6 - Chris Mullin

17,911 career points

51% career field goal percentage

Chris Mullin was a three-point sharpshooter with a beautiful left-handed jump shot. Mullin is one of just 29 NBA players to have ever recorded a season average of 25 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds. Though the lefty won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA Basketball, Mullin never won an NBA championship.

One of the best to ever shoot the rock with the left.



Chris Mullin || #LeftHandersDay pic.twitter.com/S3qFIcUPDI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 13, 2020

Advertisement

5 - Zach Randolph

18,587 career points

47.1% career field goal percentage

Zach Randolph spent an incredible 18 years in the NBA, most notable playing with the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers. Randolph, though only spending 8 seasons in Memphis, ranks among the top of the Grizzlies' all-time scorers. Randolph was a 2-time All-Star and made his living as a tough, hard-nosed left-handed shooter.

Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Three

4 - Gail Goodrich

19,181 career points

45.6% career field goal percentage

Gail Goodrich is one of the most accomplished basketball players to have ever walked the earth. His speed and agility mixed with a pretty left-hand shot made him a huge weapon on one of the greatest teams of all time, the 1972 NBA Champion LA Lakers. Here are some of the awards Goodrich earned from his time with the UCLA Bruins to a great career in the NBA:

College (UCLA) - 2X NCAA National Champion, NCAA Player Of Year (1965), NCAA Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee

NBA (Lakers, Suns, Jazz) - NBA Champion (1972), 5X NBA All-Star, #25 Retired by Lakers, 1996 NBA Hall of Fame Inductee

The 1972 Lakers were one of the greatest teams in NBA history.



Still hold the record with the longest win streak: 33 in a row



Their leading scorer? Wilt? The Logo?



Nope. Hall of famer Gail Goodrich pic.twitter.com/NBsEqaBwwr — Josh Toussaint (@josh2saint) February 15, 2020

Advertisement

3 - Bob Lanier

19,248 career points

51.4% career field goal percentage

Bob Lanier, while an all-time great scorer, was also known for something outside of the court: the biggest feet in NBA history. Lanier's size 22 shoes had to be specially made for him by a company called Allen Edmonds. Lanier stood 6'11", weighed just over 250 pounds, and his physical play-style let defenders know he outsized them. Lanier was named to 8 All-Star teams and was the 1974 All-Star Game MVP.

2 - David "The Admiral" Robinson

20,790 career points

51.8% career field goal percentage

David Robinson earned his nickname "The Admiral" because of his decision to serve his country in the Navy before starting his basketball career. At 7'1", Robinson dominated the NBA as a center for the San Antonio Spurs, being named to 10 All-Star teams and winning two NBA Titles (1999, 2003). Robinson had an incredible 13-year career, and would likely still hold the left-hander's scoring title if he hadn't enlisted in the Navy, but then "The Admiral" wouldn't be "The Admiral".

David Robinson turns 54 today 🎈



The Admiral is one of five players to post a quadruple double in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/nIzKqDk1c0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 6, 2019

Advertisement

1 - James Harden

20,962 career points

44% career field goal percentage

James Harden, A.K.A. "The Beard", is one of the best players of his generation. He has eliminated any debate with proven results. Harden has been a prolific scorer since he entered the NBA and has not slowed down at all. Harden averaged a ridiculous 34 points per game for the Rockets in the 2019-20 season and has led the entire league in scoring for the past three seasons. Harden is already atop the best left-handed scorers, and only recently seems to have hit his prime. James Harden will likely go down as one of the best shooters in NBA history.