The Top Remaining NBA Free Agents

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

We all know how crazy this year's free agency was, and from LeBron James to DeMarcus Cousins, the 2018 NBA free agency will be something to remember for a while. While most teams have solidified their roster for the 2018 season, there are still plenty of players left that could potentially join teams during the season. Here are the top 4 remaining free agents in no particular order, in my opinion.

#1 Jamal Crawford

Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves

The 3-time, 6th Man of the Year is still unsigned and it's unclear why. Sure, he isn't a player who can be relied on to carry the team and lead in points, but he certainly can be reliable coming off the bench and showing a young core how it's done in the league.

Crawford has played for several teams, his last being the Minnesota Timberwolves. During his time there, he averaged 10.3 PPG with an FG% of .415. However, his minutes per game dramatically reduced while with the Timberwolves. In his last season with the L.A. Clippers, he averaged 26.3 minutes with the team.

In the 80 games Crawford played for the Wolves, he averaged 20.7 minutes which could indicate to why his PPG fell last season. What Crawford does best is make shots that would otherwise look tough. It would be a shocker if he isn't signed with a team before the start of the season.

