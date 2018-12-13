The Town: GSW for NBA Earned

The Town (golden)

The NBA has started a new category of jerseys that are to be unveiled this season. The Golden State Warriors have released their designs and have strategically chosen to start selling them right before Christmas.

The Nike Earned Edition Jerseys are a part of a new program this season that allows the 16 teams that qualified for the playoffs in the last season to add a new, special jersey to their on-court rotation. Further, some selected teams, such as the Warriors have been lucky enough to be part of the line-up that gets to debut theirs during the Christmas day line-up.

The jersey and shorts are plays on the color schemes that already exist for the Warriors' Statement Edition uniforms, thus creating a link between their current status which is underwhelming as compared to their back to back championship titles. The gold also pays homage to their winning streak and success as well as is a good play on the word golden. These uniforms will be known as 'Town Golden'.

Unfortunately, there was some confusion with Kevin Durant feeling disrespected when he was asked if he knows what 'The Town' meant, with obvious reference to the oak tree of Oakland. The confusion that was later cleared left the town with some bittersweet memories as the franchise is moving to San Fransico (The City) in 2019. This means the franchise will move for the first time since 1971, where they have won a record number of titles.

The Milwaukee Bucks are another team scheduled to release their earned edition jerseys on Christmas day against the New York Knicks. Their new jerseys have throwback elements to those of the 1970's-1990's and even play on their MCAA 'City Edition' jerseys.

You can look forward to seeing these uniforms on the back of the likes of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Shaun Livingston on Christmass day when they host the Los Angeles Lakers for their first 2018-19 regular season game.

