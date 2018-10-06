US secure 10th Women's Basketball World Cup title in style

The USA secured their tenth FIBA Women's World Cup Title in Spain (Image Courtesy: FIBA)

Classification 5-8 places - China (10) versus Canada (5)

Tactics: Apart from the odd second quarter, China stuck to their tactics of staying close to Canada on scores.

Turning Point: For the second straight game, Canada lost steam in the final quarter to lose to China.

Q1: Canada took a slender three-point lead in the first quarter. China’s Meng Li with a couple of three-point jump shots kept China in the hunt.

Q2: Jamie Scott of Canada powered her way to a ten-point score with a couple of driving lay-ups in the second quarter. Jiacen Liu scored eight-points for China, which was still not enough as Canada took a 14 point lead.

Q3: China's Xue Han came up with an eight-point score to close the gap to a four-point margin in the third quarter.

Q4: Canada lost steam in the last quarter as Meng Li came up with a three-point jump shot, to add five points in the final quarter as China emerged victorious.

Stats: China had a 46% conversion rate in three-point field goals, making six of their thirteen attempts. Canada had a meager 29% conversion rate, making seven of their twenty-four attempts.

Xu Han from China was the Star player in their match against Canada

Star player: Xu Han who plays for the Xinjiang Magic Deer in China was the top performer in the game, collecting twelve points, nine rebounds, one assist and a block to finish with a player efficiency rating of 18.

Result: China (10) defeats Canada (5) 76-71 (19-16, 29-18, 14-24, 9-18) (CAN - Kia Nurse 18 pts, Michelle Plouffe 7 rebs; CHN – Meng Li 18 pts, Xu Han 9 rebs, Yuan Li 6 assists)

Semi-Final 1: United States (1) versus Belgium (28)

Tactics: Moving the ball around and creating scoring opportunities for Stewart and Taurasi.

Turning Point: Stepping on the gas and scoring 11 of the next 12 points, snapped the contest wide open as the USA romped home to a sixteen point lead in the third quarter.

Q1: Emma Meesseman was on fire as she racked up 13 points in the first quarter with a trio of jump shots, as Belgium led by five points.

Q2: Elena Delle Donne scored seven points to help the United States to a slender one-point lead at the end of the second quarter.

Q3: The United States displayed their prowess, running away to a sixteen point lead. Their two-star players, Diana Taurasi, adding a trio of three-point jump shots scoring thirteen points and Breanna Stewart with a trio of jump shots tallied nine points.

Q4: Tina Charles stepped up her game in the fourth quarter, garnering six points as the United States held on to their 16 point lead to enter the finals.

Stats: The USA had a 100% conversion on free throws scoring all of their 19 attempts. They seized 44 rebounds (31 were defensive and 13 offensive) assisting them with sixteen second-chance points against Belgium's 30 rebounds (twenty-five defensive and five offensive). The United States recorded a 40% conversion of three-point field goals turning in ten of their 25 attempts.

Emma Meesseman of Belgium (Image Courtesy: Hoopfeed)

Star player: Reigning Euroleague MVP Emma Meesseman was the star player with a player efficiency rating of 26, adding 23 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a block. Brittney Griner scored the magical 10,000th point for USA, etching her place in the record books.

Brittney Griner scored the magical 10,000th point for the USA

Result: United States (1) defeat Belgium (28) 93-77 (21-26, 19-13, 33-18, 20-20) (USA - Diana Taurasi 26 pts, Breanna Stewart 7 rebs, Sue Bird 7 assists; BEL - Emma Meesseman 23 pts, 6 rebs, Julie Allemand 12 assists)

Semi-Final 2: Australia (4) versus Spain (2)

Tactics: Australian coach Sandy Brondello ensured their players dominated the boards collecting 53 rebounds.

Turning Point: Spain lost their focus and staggered at the start of the final quarter as Australia set the tone scoring the first nine points.

Q1: Australia powered their way into an eight-point lead with Liz Cambage garnering nine points in the first quarter.

Q2: Alba Torrens came up with a pair of classic jump shot three-pointers adding eight points in total, to give Spain a slender one-point lead going into the interval.

Q3: Liz Cambage’s seven-point effort in the third quarter went in vain as Spain headed into the final quarter with an eight-point lead. Laia Palau turned in a three-point jump shot in the last five seconds.

Q4: In an exciting last quarter, Australia overturned the lead in the third minute with a jump shot from Cambage, as Spain remained scoreless. Astou Ndour’s three-point jump shot restored the lead for Spain. Spain suffered a blow with Astou Ndour fouling out in the sixth minute followed by Laura Nicholls in the eighth minute.

Australia tied the scores with a pair of free throws from Jenna O’Hea. Spain pushed ahead with a driving lay-up from Alba Torrens before Cambage leveled it at 64-64 with a stunning turnaround jump shot. Australia shifted gears in the last three minutes, as Cayla George’s three-point jump shot, gave a healthy six-point cushion securing victory for Australia. Liz Cambage scored eleven points in the final quarter.

Stats: Australia managed 53 rebounds of which 38 were defensive and 15 offensive. Spain finished with 34 rebounds of which 22 were defensive and 12 were offensive.

Liz Cambage scored an outstanding double-double for Australia

Star player: Liz Cambage with an outstanding double-double was undoubtedly the star player of the game with an astonishing player efficiency rating of 41. She garnered 33 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, and four blocks.

Result: Australia (4) defeats Spain (2) 72-66 (23-15, 11-20, 16-23, 22-8) (AUS - Liz Cambage 33 pts, 15 rebs, Steph Talbot 8 assists; ESP - Astou Ndour 17 pts, Laura Gil 5 rebs, Laia Palau 8 assists)

3rd/4th Place - Spain (2) versus Belgium (28)

Tactics: Lucas Mondelo employed the three-point shots to good effect to overcome the pacy Belgium women.

Turning Point: With two minutes left, Spanish forward Laura Nicholls came up with a pair of jump shots in quick succession, before Marta Xargay delivered the sucker punch with a three-point jump shot, with 38 seconds left.

Q1: Spain scored ten points in the last three minutes, with Astou Ndour and Anna Cruz coming up with a couple of three-point jump shots to tie it at 15-15 in the first quarter against Belgium.

Q2: Spain took a five-point advantage going into the break with Astou Ndour contributing six points and Marta Xargay stepping up with seven points.

Q3: Spain dominated the third quarter, stretching the lead to a massive 12 points heading into the final quarter. Cristina Ouvina came up with a couple of jump shots to score five points in the third quarter for Spain. Emma Meesseman was the lone bright spot acquiring eight points for Belgium.

Q4: Spain emerged victorious by a seven-point margin to take revenge on Belgium for their group stage defeat. Emma Meesseman once again outperformed her Belgian teammates scoring ten points in the last quarter.

Stats: Belgium had an astounding 55% conversion rate on their two-point field goals, turning in 23 of their 42 attempts. Spain overcame the shortfall with a 47% conversion rate at three-point field goals, converting eight of their seventeen attempts. Belgium secured 23 turnovers, while Spain savored the twenty-nine points they got from the bench.

Laura Nicholls from Spain was the best performer in their match against Belgium

Star player: Emma Meesseman who plays for the UMMC Ekaterinburg in the Russian League is the star player with an efficiency rating of twenty-eight. She collected 24 points, nine rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Result: Spain (2) defeats Belgium (28) 67-60 (15-15, 17-12, 23-16, 12-17) (ESP - Marta Xargay 17 pts, Laura Nicholls 10 rebs, Laia Palau 5 assists; BEL - Emma Meesseman 24 pts, 9 rebs, Julie Allemand 8 assists)

Finals - United States (1) versus Australia (4)

Tactics: Shut out the Australian star player Liz Cambage utilizing Brittney Griner.

Turning Point: The United States set the tempo for the rest of the game scoring the first ten points.

Q1: The United States surged ahead, to a ten-point lead in the opening four minutes. The Opals bounced back in the final minutes, to reduce the deficit to five points. Seattle Storm Power Forward Breanna Stewart's pair of three-point jump shots and Diana Taurasi with seven points were the chief contributors.

Q2: The United States managed to stretch the lead by eight points through a couple of driving lay-ups from Jewell Lloyd.

Q3: The USA achieved an unassailable 23 point lead in the third quarter to annihilate Australia. Brittney Griner was the chief destructor, muscling away to eleven points.

Q4: The United States secured the match with a comfortable 17 point margin to claim their third title in a row and earn a spot for the 2020 Olympics.

Stats: The United States secured a conversion rate of 32% in three-point field goals turning in six of their nineteen attempts. Australia converted four of their twenty-two attempts to finish with 18% in three-point field goals.

Jewell Loyd in the Yellow jersey from the United States

Star players: Breanna Stewart was the star performer for the USA with ten points, eight rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Result: United States (1) defeat Australia (4) 73-56 (20-15, 15-12, 26-11, 12-18) (USA – Brittney Griner 15 pts, Breanna Stewart 8 rebs, Sue Bird 5 assists; AUS – Alanna Smith 10 pts, Liz Cambage 14 rebs, 5 blocks)

TISSOT MVP: Breanna Stewart (USA) was the MVP of the tournament adding another impressive collection to her 2018 season.

All-Star Five:

1. Breanna Stewart (USA) is the reigning WNBA MVP and Finals MVP with Seattle Storm. She scored 16.3 points per game and spent the maximum time on court.

2. Diana Taurasi (USA) who plays for the Phoenix Mercury played amazingly in the Semi-Finals and Finals when the competition was at its strongest.

3. Liz Cambage (AUS) the highly unguardable Center for Australia, scored 23.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. She also recorded the highest individual score of 34 points against Nigeria.

4. Emma Meesseman (BEL) averaged 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game with a highest individual rebound score of 18 against Japan.

5. Astou Ndour (ESP) - An upcoming youngster recorded 1.4 blocks per game.

Diana Taurasi from the USA

Final Standings

1. The United States 2. Australia 3. Spain 4. Belgium

5. France 6. China 7. Canada 8. Nigeria

9. Japan 10. Turkey 11. Greece 12. Senegal

13. Latvia 14. South Korea 15. Argentina 16. Puerto Rico