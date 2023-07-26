Things began to unravel during the final months of Wilt Chamberlain's tenure with the San Francisco Warriors.

After enjoying a solid campaign during the 1963-64 season, in which Chamberlain became a playmaking hub in the middle of the floor, the Warriors began to reject his ball-dominant play style.

As the 1964-65 season wore on, it was clear Chamberlain's time with the Warriors was drawing to a close, and his relationship with his teammates had become fractured.

During a 1965 article by Sports Illustrated's Frank Deford, it was reported that the Warriors roster had 'lost heart' and were questioning whether winning games would result in a pay rise due to Chamberlain's hefty salary.

"Last year," an NBA official says, "they were all cutting off Wilt and working together. This year nobody moved. Wilt was forced to shoot most of the time, whether he wanted to or not.

"The whole team has just lost heart. These guys are pros, all right, but their attitude became 'What if we do win a few? Who can make money with this guy on the team? Who gets any kick out of playing with him?' "

Wilt Chamberlain ended up being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers midway through the 1964-65 season for $50,000, but it wasn't until 1967 that he would win his first championship.

Unfortunately, the San Francisco Warriors never figured out how to utilize Chamberlain's greatness, in part due to his high usage and how often he needed the ball in his hands to be effective.

Wilt Chamberlain became a LA Lakers legend

While Wilt Chamberlain's tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers was successful, it wasn't until he joined the LA Lakers that he began to cement his legacy. Issues with fit, personality and ball dominance had followed Chamberlain throughout his career.

However, the Lakers were built for star talent with eccentric egos - much like they are today. Chamberlain played five seasons in the City of Angles, winning the championship in 1972.

During Wilt Chamberlain's tenure in Los Angeles, he played 339 regular-season games. Unfortunately, his production was overshadowed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who ended his tenure with the Lakers as their all-time leader in 2-point field goals, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds and blocks per game.

Nevertheless, Chamberlain was a dominant force for the Lakers and became more of a team player during his tenure with the team, much to the chagrin of his former franchises.

