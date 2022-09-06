“The worst dunk that I received was from Jason Terry” – Gilbert Arenas recalls a silly moment he helped his opponent dunk on him

Gilbert Arenas was one of the most entertaining players during his prime. He was a crafty player and a fantastic 3-point shooter. Arenas' range helped him become one of the best scorers in the league. On the "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas," the former NBA All-Star said the worst dunk he received came from Jason Terry.

"The worst dunk that I received was from Jason Terry," Arenas said. "He caught me and like I helped him. ... He drove the lane, and you know, you try to push the arm up. I push arm up and it actually helps him dunk. Boom! And-one."

"I'm like, 'Wait, that's not a real dunk.' I was trying to like swipe up and just swiped him up and yammed me."

Gilbert Arenas was a 6-foot-4 point guard. However, Jason Terry's dunk seems to be one of his worst memories.

Steph Curry is the greatest 3-point shooter of all time. However, Arenas dominated from the outside before Curry even entered the league. The Washington Wizards guard had limitless range and punished opponents who did not guard him closely.

Throughout his career, Agent Zero averaged 20.7 points per game. In 2006, possibly his best season, he averaged nearly 30 points.

Arenas left the NBA when he was 31 and never won a championship ring. His career went downhill due to his behavior.

Gilbert Arenas hosts a significant podcast

Gilbert may not be in the NBA anymore, but he still loves to talk about it. In August 2018, he started the "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas" podcast. The podcast has more than 150 episodes, and new episodes release every week.

While some of Arenas' takes are great, he was recently criticized for commenting on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks forward won the championship ring and is one of the best two-way players in the league, yet Arenas doesn't think he understands basketball.

The former NBA player received backlash for claiming that Antetokounmpo hasn't improved.

Dirk Nowitzki, the former NBA champion, defended Giannis, saying how much he's improved in the past few years. When Nowitzki was in the league, Antetokounmpo was a "skinny kid" but has improved drastically.

