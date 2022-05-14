"The young man went scratch with a 46 piece spicy all flats with the W!" - NBA analyst on 3-time All-Star overshadowing Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Celtics vs Bucks series goes to Game 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo found the right time to put up his second-highest career playoff scoring game on Friday. The "Greek Freak" dropped 44 points on the Boston Celtics in Game 6. He desperately attempted to carry the Milwaukee Bucks into the Conference Finals with a virtuoso performance, albeit without much help.

Antetokounmpo went 14-of-30 (46.7%) from the field and made 14-of-15 (93.3%) shots from the charity stripe. To go with that, he had 20 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in the game. Unfortunately, Giannis's heroics were in vain as the Celtics managed to grab a 108-95 victory to level the conference semifinals (3-3) and force a Game 7.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks



@paysbig Giannis joins Shaq and Wilt as the only players ever with a 40/20/5 playoff game. Giannis joins Shaq and Wilt as the only players ever with a 40/20/5 playoff game.🎰 @paysbig https://t.co/DNk29cB1KD

The Celtics managed to keep their season alive thanks to their own superstar Jayson Tatum. The three-time Celtics All-Star brought up his own second-highest playoff scoring game. He torched the Bucks for 46 points, 28 of which came in the second half.

It was Tatum's best scoring game of the series, as he shot 53.0% from the floor and also made seven long-range splashes in a must-win game for the Celtics. Tatum had nine rebounds and four assists as the Celtics won their second game in Milwaukee this series.

NBA @NBA FINAL SCORE THREAD



Jayson Tatum GOES OFF for 46 points, including 28 in the 2nd half to force GAME 7 on Sunday at 3:30pm/et on ABC!



Giannis: 44 PTS, 20 REB

Jaylen Brown: 22 PTS, 4 3PM

Marcus Smart: 21 PTS, 7 AST, 5 3PM FINAL SCORE THREADJayson Tatum GOES OFF for 46 points, including 28 in the 2nd half to force GAME 7 on Sunday at 3:30pm/et on ABC!Giannis: 44 PTS, 20 REBJaylen Brown: 22 PTS, 4 3PMMarcus Smart: 21 PTS, 7 AST, 5 3PM 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Jayson Tatum GOES OFF for 46 points, including 28 in the 2nd half to force GAME 7 on Sunday at 3:30pm/et on ABC!Giannis: 44 PTS, 20 REBJaylen Brown: 22 PTS, 4 3PMMarcus Smart: 21 PTS, 7 AST, 5 3PM https://t.co/UddEzZh5ML

Former Boston Celtics player and NBA champion Kendrick Perkins took to Twitter to shower rich praise on Tatum as the 24-year-old stole the limelight from Giannis Antetokounmpo with his own scintillating performance. Perkins, who now works as an analyst, tweeted:

"I thought Giannis was going to close it out Tonight but Jayson Tatum had other plans! The young man went scratch with a 46 piece spicy all flats with the W! Carry the hell on…"

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins I thought Giannis was going to close it out Tonight but Jayson Tatum had other plans! The young man went scratch with a 46 piece spicy all flats with the W! Carry the hell on… I thought Giannis was going to close it out Tonight but Jayson Tatum had other plans! The young man went scratch with a 46 piece spicy all flats with the W! Carry the hell on…

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum to square off in epic Game 7 showdown

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have both won twice each on the road in this series. That means that the Bucks are completely capable of winning the finale at TD Garden on Sunday.

The Celtics will look to become the first team in this series to win two consecutive games. Also, the last time these two teams played a seven-game series was in 2018 when the Celtics beat the Bucks in Game 7 at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum was only in his rookie season back then, while Giannis Antetokounmpo failed to get out of the first round for the third time with Milwaukee.

Irrespective of the occasion, Giannis had a clear message for players on both teams ahead of the marquee clash. He told the media in his post-game interaction:

"If you've ever been a part of a Game 7... never take it for granted."

Stephen Watson @WISN_Watson "If you've ever been a part of a Game 7... never take it for granted."



-Giannis "If you've ever been a part of a Game 7... never take it for granted." -Giannis https://t.co/5D80cYlXvc

Edited by Arnav Kholkar