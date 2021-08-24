There and back again: Chronicling J.R. Smith's reverse journey from NBA to college

J.R. Smith retired from the NBA after winning his second championship with the LA Lakers. A final achievement in his 16 season long career. During that time JR Swish played for the New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Lakers.

He was never a top player in the league, but he was definitely a supporting cast, acousted by top league teams. He brought the kind of rim aggression to his team that shakes the crowd awake from deep slumbers. In his time playing pro ball, Smith, a high-flyer, would go on to put up some memorable performances.

J.R. Smith's reverse journey from NBA to college

Smith is one of the few NBA players who chose to forego college and declare for the NBA draft. He was selected by the Hornets as the 18th overall pick in 2004. A long journey would ensue post Smith's draft. He would make memories too, some bitter, some sweet.

However, the NBA is behind J.R. Smith. He is now a college student. A very rare occurrence where a star athlete decides to pursue a college degree after a highly demanding and rewarding professional career.

Smith has reportedly joined North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University. He is pursuing a degree in liberal studies and struggles with everyday college issues these days. Quite a contrast from his dunking in front of thousands of people days.

But what led a successful NBA player like J.R. Smith to take this unprecedented step of going back to college? According to reports, Smith was inspired to attend college at the age of 35 after having conversations with former Boston Celtics star Ray Allen and current Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul.

Man sitting in bed doing a power point for my English class just thought I'd take a break and see what talk up to. — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 22, 2021

The decision to choose NC A&T was motivated by his desire to study in a historically African American College or University. With this new beginning, Smith will also try and compete for his division one college team in golf. The former Cavalier and two-time champion began playing golf 12 years ago after a charity event in memory of the late NBA legend Moses Malone.

J.R. Smith has enjoyed a long and rewarding career and will now look forward to inspiring college years. There is undoubtedly a precedent for those who believe it is never too late to do what you want to do.

