“There have been a lot of bigs, none of them can say, 'I have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists'” - Shannon Sharpe believes Nikola Jokic has sealed his second consecutive MVP

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic continues to thrive this year. After winning the MVP award last year, Jokic has seen his game take off to another level this season. With the Denver Nuggets dealing with a number of key injuries, he carried the team.

As a result, the superstar center has found himself as a serious candidate to win back-to-back MVP awards. Jokic is averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, while shooting 58.3%.

Jokic recently became the first player in NBA history to accomplish 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said Jokic is going to be MVP again:

“There have been a lot of bigs. None of them can say, 'I have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists ... And that's what it is. He's gonna be MVP.”

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"You know he's going back-to-back, it's over. The NBA has been around for 75 years and he's the first to ever have 2k points, 1k rebounds and 500 assists. He's going to be MVP." @ShannonSharpe on whether Jokić cemented himself as the MVP:"You know he's going back-to-back, it's over. The NBA has been around for 75 years and he's the first to ever have 2k points, 1k rebounds and 500 assists. He's going to be MVP." .@ShannonSharpe on whether Jokić cemented himself as the MVP:"You know he's going back-to-back, it's over. The NBA has been around for 75 years and he's the first to ever have 2k points, 1k rebounds and 500 assists. He's going to be MVP." https://t.co/d8ZGTSn6uO

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has been amazing

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic

Throughout the season, Nikola Jokic has amazed fans with his production for the Denver Nuggets. After the team lost key players Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, many wondered if this was going to be a lost season.

But then Jokic, a four-time All-Star selection, took over and has single-handedly carried the Nuggets (48-33) in the Western Conference.

After winning last year's MVP award while averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, Jokic has been better this season. The seventh-year player is averaging career highs in points (27.1 ppg) and rebounds (13.8 rpg). Jokic has improved his scoring every season.

He's continued to be one of the league's most dominant players, especially during the second half of the season. In his last five games, Jokic averaged 37.8 ppg, 16.6 rpg, 6.6 apg and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 64.5%.

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko



250 PTS (35.7 PPG)

114 REB (16.3 RPG)

52 AST (7.4 APG)

15 STL (2.1 SPG)

65.4 FG%



Jokic is the first NBA player to record at least 250p/100r/50a over a seven-game span since Wilt Chamberlain in March 1964. Nikola Jokic over his last seven games:250 PTS (35.7 PPG)114 REB (16.3 RPG)52 AST (7.4 APG)15 STL (2.1 SPG)65.4 FG%Jokic is the first NBA player to record at least 250p/100r/50a over a seven-game span since Wilt Chamberlain in March 1964. Nikola Jokic over his last seven games:✅ 250 PTS (35.7 PPG)✅ 114 REB (16.3 RPG)✅ 52 AST (7.4 APG)✅ 15 STL (2.1 SPG)✅ 65.4 FG%Jokic is the first NBA player to record at least 250p/100r/50a over a seven-game span since Wilt Chamberlain in March 1964. https://t.co/0JynfBmj8e

The MVP race in the NBA is always one of the most heavily debated awards each season. While there are plenty of candidates who will deserve serious consideration, it's clear Jokic has put on one of the most impressive seasons in recent memory.

His two closest competitors are Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (50-30) and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers (49-31).

Antetokounmpo, who has been the MVP twice before, is averaging 29.9 ppg, 11.6 rpg and 5.8 apg.

Embiid is averaging a league-leading 30.4 ppg along with 11.6 rpg and 4.2 apg.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein