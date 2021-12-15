“There’s no duplicity to this guy, he’s even better in person” - Bob Myers praises Stephen Curry as he closes on the NBA 3-point record

Stephen Curry is one of a kind, and that is represented by Curry nearing the NBA record for 3-pointers. Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers knows how special of a player he has in Curry and said so on a radio appearance.

Myers, named general manager in 2012, has built the franchise into a three-time NBA champion and won NBA executive of the year in 2015 and 2017. Myers may not have drafted Curry, but he has been instrumental in building a team around his two-time MVP.

Curry, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2010 draft, is two 3-pointers away from holding the record. Curry will face the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden. Curry, who is averaging a career-best 5.4 3-pointers per game this season, has made 2,972 of them; Hall of Famer Ray Allen retired in 2014 with 2,973.

On local radio the day of the game at the Knicks, Myers talked about Curry's greatness and what he has meant to his franchise. He said,

“With him (Stephen Curry), you’re better than you think. There’s no duplicity to this guy. He’s even better in person.”

Of course, Myers has the pleasure of watching Curry in practice or in games.

Curry has proven to be one of the best shooters in NBA history and will likely seal that title Wednesday night.

Talent-wise, Curry is one of one and has changed how teams approach the game, using the 3-point line as a weapon. No one has ever done it like him, and that is something Myers has appreciated about his star player.

Stephen Curry changed the NBA

Whether or not you are a fan of Curry, the one undeniable thing about him is that he changed the way the NBA is played. Curry became one of the most dynamic players in the NBA with his 3-point shooting, and the efficiency he has had from that distance.

At 33 years old and in his 13th season, Curry will have the record Allen set through 18 seasons. That shows the lack of utilization of the 3-point line by the league. That has all changed with Curry, who has only expanded his range to as deep as midcourt.

The most astounding consideration is that Curry can play a few more seasons. The record he should set against the Knicks will only grow, making that mark harder to catch.

On the other hand, since Curry started to utilize the 3-point line to the full effects of what the shot could do, other teams and players have begun to do the same.

The 3-pointer's use has only expanded to players like Trae Young (of the Atlanta Hawks) and Luka Doncic (of the Dallas Mavericks). They average more than seven 3-point attempts for their short careers. Volumes like this would have never been heard of 20 years ago.

Curry has changed the game, perhaps so much so that he might be surpassed by someone who has expanded on the way he pioneered.

